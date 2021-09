Marquees are going up, tables and chairs are being put out and the star guest has been announced - Shrewsbury Food Festival is so close you can almost taste it. A hardy group of eight have been relentlessly fetching, carrying and organising in the Quarry, Shrewsbury, since last weekend for the popular event, which runs this Saturday and Sunday. And as if the excitement over the scrumptious delicacies and activities at the festival wasn't enough, celebrity chef and housewives favourite Jean Christophe Novelli has been announced as the star booking.

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO