Peyton Sellers wins sixth career South Boston track title

1 Maybe the biggest shock from Denny Hamlin’s first Cup win of the season Sunday was that his heart rate actually spiked over 100 beats per minute. The previous week at Daytona, while he was racing three-wide in the draft and was caught up in a late wreck, his heart rate remained under triple digits, which suggested he might be a vampire — and thus providing an obvious advantage racing at night. Integrating the heart rate info into the broadcasts has been a great move by NBC, because it’s another tool to describe the challenges faced by professional drivers — and that Hamlin might be wired differently than most of us.

SOUTH BOSTON, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO