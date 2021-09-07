Peyton Sellers wins sixth career South Boston track title
Saturday was a night of double celebration for Peyton Sellers at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway. The Ringgold, Virginia resident checked off one of his goals for the 2021 season, capturing the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division title and capped the South Boston Speedway points season with a victory in the 100-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlined Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night.accesswdun.com
