Military

South Korea monitoring the North over military parade signs

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it’s keeping a close watch on North Korea amid signs the country is preparing to stage another new military parade. It will likely showcase its growing nuclear and missile capabilities. North Korea often celebrates major state anniversaries by rolling out thousands of goose-stepping troops and its most advanced military hardware. Any new North Korean parade would likely feature its latest weapons systems. These are capable of threatening U.S. allies in Asia and the American homeland. Experts view them as an attempt to pressure Washington over the stalemated nuclear diplomacy.

Log Cabin Democrat

China’s military might

Now, it seems obvious that China is the country that poses the greatest threat to the U.S., but as recently as 2012, this point was far from obvious. During the 2012 presidential debate, Mitt Romney even said that Russia, not China, was the main U.S. rival. So what changed? In a previous column, I argued that China became a military threat because of its rapidly increasing Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
newscentermaine.com

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties

SEOUL, South Korea — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations after both of the countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches of missiles underscored a return of tensions between the rivals...
Washington Times

Trump: ‘Magnificent reality’ of denuclearized Korea within reach

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that America’s bold step to begin a direct dialogue with Pyongyang has opened the door to the reunification of North and South Korea and paved the way for a more peaceful world in the 21st century. Joined online by current and former heads of...
Voice of America

North Korea Shows Off Horses, Dogs but No Missiles at Anniversary Parade

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea held a dramatic nighttime parade Thursday featuring dogs, horses and tractors - but no ballistic missiles - according to state media footage. The parade held just after midnight marked the 73rd anniversary of North Korea’s national founding. Some analysts had expected the North might...
Arkansas Online

North Korea rolls out toned-down parade

SEOUL, South Korea -- Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed-down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea's celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays. The...
newscentermaine.com

Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities.
thedrive

North Korea Trades Missiles For Militias At Its Latest Parade

Dogs, horses, and tractors towing anti-tank missiles were the order of the day during the bizarre spectacle in Pyongyang. In a distinct change from North Korea’s familiar practice of unveiling new ballistic missiles and other high-profile equipment during large-scale military parades, the country’s capital early this morning hosted lines of marchers, including some in orange hazmat suits, as well as displays of troops with dogs and on horseback, while tractors towed rocket launchers and anti-armor weapons. The latter category included what has been identified as a previously unseen version of the Bulsae-3 anti-tank guided missile, perhaps the standout item in what was, altogether, a truly unusual spectacle, even by North Korean standards.
centralrecorder.com

Kim Jong Un Hazmat Suit Army Parade! North Korea

Kim Jong Un has been photographed attending a bizarre military parade that featured rows of people dressed in orange hazmat suits. On Wednesday, the North Korean leader made an unusual public appearance as the country celebrated its 72nd year anniversary. Fears over his weight have led to the 37-year old...
