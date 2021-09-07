de Wolff: The Spirit of This College

How you approach your time at Dartmouth will determine what you get out of it. This column is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. At a commencement address in 1906, then-College President William Jewett Tucker introduced the concept of “the spirit of this College” that he believed would “be one of the stimulating and restraining influences” in the lives of the assembled freshmen. What exactly constitutes “the spirit of this College,” however, may be unfamiliar to the fresh-faced members of the Class of 2025. In fact, even to those of us who have been introduced to Dartmouth already, what this spirit signifies may be unclear. As a member of the Class of 2024 myself, this is often the case with many aspects of pre-pandemic Dartmouth – a looming issue I have written about before. While all classes will be on campus in the fall, the Class of 2022 will be the only one to have experienced an entire normal year at Dartmouth. Once they graduate, many traditions are at risk of dying out if not passed down. However, this year represents an opportunity for all of us to (re)discover what the Dartmouth spirit truly means.