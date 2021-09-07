CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
de Wolff: The Spirit of This College

By Thomas de Wolff
Dartmouth
 8 days ago

How you approach your time at Dartmouth will determine what you get out of it. This column is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. At a commencement address in 1906, then-College President William Jewett Tucker introduced the concept of “the spirit of this College” that he believed would “be one of the stimulating and restraining influences” in the lives of the assembled freshmen. What exactly constitutes “the spirit of this College,” however, may be unfamiliar to the fresh-faced members of the Class of 2025. In fact, even to those of us who have been introduced to Dartmouth already, what this spirit signifies may be unclear. As a member of the Class of 2024 myself, this is often the case with many aspects of pre-pandemic Dartmouth – a looming issue I have written about before. While all classes will be on campus in the fall, the Class of 2022 will be the only one to have experienced an entire normal year at Dartmouth. Once they graduate, many traditions are at risk of dying out if not passed down. However, this year represents an opportunity for all of us to (re)discover what the Dartmouth spirit truly means.

Dartmouth

Q&A with interim Dean of the College Scott Brown

Brown discussed his vision for navigating his time as interim Dean of the College, including prioritizing student wellbeing and communication with students. Interim Dean of the College Scott Brown has returned to the College after many years of administrative work at other colleges and universities — before occupying positions at Colgate University, the College of Wooster and Northern Arizona University, he served as an area director in Dartmouth’s Office of Residential Life for three years in the early 1990s. Brown’s appointment as interim dean follows sociology professor Kathryn Lively’s sudden resignation from the role, which occurred on June 30 but was not announced until July 19. The Dartmouth sat down with Brown to discuss his goals for the position, new College initiatives and the beginning of the fall term.
COLLEGES
Harvard Crimson

Freshmen Skew Wealthy, As Always. Harvard Isn't Helping.

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Harvard College’s Class of 2025 is unsurprisingly, disproportionately wealthy, just like every class before it. According to The Crimson’s annual freshman survey, over a quarter of Harvard freshmen come from families that are wealthier than 94 percent of Americans. Nearly half have parents that make double the U.S average. This isn’t exactly shocking when we think of the extracurriculars that Harvard admits load their resumes with — starting a company, publishing novels, competing in national research competitions. Flashy but often unpaid high school internships.
HARVARD, MA
Dartmouth

Hanover welcomes the return of Dartmouth students

Local businesses have experienced an increase in sales with students’ arrival. As returning students arrived on campus this weekend for the start of fall term, Hanover business owners and residents said that the influx of students has energized the town, bringing the town to life and boosting sales for local stores.
HANOVER, NH
Hanover, NH
Education
City
Hanover, NH
umt.edu

Four UM Graduate Students Named Prestigious Wyss Scholars

MISSOULA – Four University of Montana graduate students have been named Wyss Scholars for Conservation for the American West. This prestigious program provides financial support to UM graduate students who are committed to careers in Western land conservation through a federal or state land management agency or at a nonprofit in the region.
MISSOULA, MT
Dartmouth

Ending with a Bang

Eliza Helmers ’22 reflects on how her abnormal college experience has given her a new perspective as she enters her senior year. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, I thought that I had my life completely planned out – I had chosen my major, my extracurriculars and the career path I wanted to follow. Campus was a wonderfully hectic whirlwind of classes and friends, a Dartmouth bubble that felt cut off from the outside world. But my days were also stressful, dedicated to planning out my future rather than enjoying my present. This tension only increased when, during my sophomore winter, I began to hear news of an epidemic unfolding half a world away. Like many others, I felt an undercurrent of anxiety that started growing as case counts increased and the epidemic morphed into a pandemic. Even so, I was completely unprepared for the massive change in perspective that was coming my way. At the very end of the term, the pandemic reached Dartmouth, and I packed my bags for “five weeks of remote classes.”
COLLEGES
UC Daily Campus

UConn’s Greek Life has got to change

From 2017 to 2019, there were a total of 48 documented cases of rape on campus property at the University of Connecticut, in addition to the 21 cases of fondling. The Washington Post even reported that UConn, alongside Brown University, ranked high in reports of rape compared to other colleges. According to The Guardian, fraternity men are three times more likely to commit rape than their non-Greek peers. And, given that UConn has returned to full capacity, it is expected that the negative outcomes of Greek Life will be returning.
COLLEGES

