Hanover, NH

Lest Old Traditions Fail: Reflections on Institutional Continuity, Change and the Pressure to Just ‘Buy In’

By Mia Russo
Dartmouth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDartmouth loves its traditions — but that shouldn’t place it above criticism. This article is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. One of the stories I heard on my first visit to Dartmouth was about the 1904 fire that destroyed Dartmouth Hall. After the historic building burned down, alumni from around the world rushed to campus to help rebuild it — both with funds they gathered rapidly and brick by brick with their own hands. I think about this story often — my freshman year on campus marked the 250th anniversary of the founding of the College and the celebration was centered around the idea of tradition that Dartmouth so clearly prides itself on.

Dartmouth

Notes from the Field: Shadowing an Admissions Tour

Tagging along on a virtual tour illuminates how the pandemic has changed the College. Admissions tours are the first introduction many future Dartmouth students have to the College, myself included. I still remember driving up from Boston with my dad on a brisk October afternoon during my senior year of high school and learning about all that Dartmouth had to offer. We went into academic buildings, the library and even a dorm. My admissions tour experience sold me on Dartmouth and quelled my fears that I wouldn’t be able to survive the New Hampshire wilderness.
Dartmouth

Q&A with interim Dean of the College Scott Brown

Brown discussed his vision for navigating his time as interim Dean of the College, including prioritizing student wellbeing and communication with students. Interim Dean of the College Scott Brown has returned to the College after many years of administrative work at other colleges and universities — before occupying positions at Colgate University, the College of Wooster and Northern Arizona University, he served as an area director in Dartmouth’s Office of Residential Life for three years in the early 1990s. Brown’s appointment as interim dean follows sociology professor Kathryn Lively’s sudden resignation from the role, which occurred on June 30 but was not announced until July 19. The Dartmouth sat down with Brown to discuss his goals for the position, new College initiatives and the beginning of the fall term.
Dartmouth

Ending with a Bang

Eliza Helmers ’22 reflects on how her abnormal college experience has given her a new perspective as she enters her senior year. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, I thought that I had my life completely planned out – I had chosen my major, my extracurriculars and the career path I wanted to follow. Campus was a wonderfully hectic whirlwind of classes and friends, a Dartmouth bubble that felt cut off from the outside world. But my days were also stressful, dedicated to planning out my future rather than enjoying my present. This tension only increased when, during my sophomore winter, I began to hear news of an epidemic unfolding half a world away. Like many others, I felt an undercurrent of anxiety that started growing as case counts increased and the epidemic morphed into a pandemic. Even so, I was completely unprepared for the massive change in perspective that was coming my way. At the very end of the term, the pandemic reached Dartmouth, and I packed my bags for “five weeks of remote classes.”
Dartmouth

Hanover welcomes the return of Dartmouth students

Local businesses have experienced an increase in sales with students’ arrival. As returning students arrived on campus this weekend for the start of fall term, Hanover business owners and residents said that the influx of students has energized the town, bringing the town to life and boosting sales for local stores.
Hanover, NH
Education
City
Hanover, NH
CONTINUING A 1909 TRADITION IN REHOBOTH, MASSACHUSETTS 99-year-old Gertrude (Lemieux) Messier to be awarded the Boston Post Cane

The Town of Rehoboth will continue its tradition of awarding the Massachusetts Boston Post Cane to the oldest citizen living in Rehoboth in a ceremony to be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The ceremony will honor Gertrude (Lemieux) Messier – “Gert” (99 years young) and will take place at the Rehoboth Veterans Memorial Gazebo – Redway Plain – 401 Winthrop Street (Corner of Route 44 and Bay State Road) at 3:30 PM.
Dartmouth

Editors’ Note

Welcome back to in-person classes, in-person tours and in-person Trips. Ah, yes; the familiar scene of students shuffling in between classes, the hum of chatter in the post-10As line in Collis and the faint — but ever-lingering — smell of fear. We’re back on campus, but our first-week-of-class glow is covered up by a familiar rectangular piece of fabric that makes it nearly impossible to recognize one another (sorry if we accidentally stare blankly at you for a few seconds; we’re trying to figure out if you’re actually our roommate from freshman year or a ’25). Despite these obstacles, we at Mirror are excited for these next ten weeks at Dartmouth and the opportunities that an in-person academic term provides.
Villanovan

Meet the Greeks: Students Get to Know Greek Life

Serving soft pretzels and Insomnia cookies, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted a “Meet the Greeks” event for freshmen and Greek organizations. On Sept. 2, 26 Greek organizations gathered at the Oreo for potential new members (PNMs) to learn more about them. This included the fraternities, sororities and multicultural groups on campus. Each chapter decorated a table with its accomplishments, candy and letters, and some even handed out flyers, for interested students to come to the table and talk with them. The Oreo was extremely crowded with sorority and fraternity members and potential new members, each excited to be together again in-person and meet new people face-to-face.
Dartmouth

Celebrating the 2021 Retirees

More than 160 faculty and staff members retired during the past year. In departments and divisions across campus, the employees dedicated their time, expertise, and creativity in service of the institution’s mission of preparing students for a lifetime of learning and responsible leadership, says Chief Human Resources Officer Scot Bemis. “And they continued to do so, unfailingly, even during the pandemic.”
