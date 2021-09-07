CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Varsity sports set to resume with possible campus restrictions

By Will Ennis
Dartmouth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams will rely on senior players to guide programs after over a year away from campus. This article is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. This fall, Dartmouth athletes will be returning to something resembling normal competition for the first time since campus originally shut down in March 2020. The status of spectatorship in the fall is still unknown, and will be dependent on College guidelines.

www.thedartmouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

List of possible USC head coach targets to replace Clay Helton

USC has finally fired Clay Helton in a move that many Trojans fans felt was long overdue. USC had not performed at the level they expect to be at in college football. They had become just an above-average team and nothing close to the national powerhouse they expect to be. Their decision to fire Helton after just two games indicates they never should have had him coaching to start this season anyway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Football#Rowing#Dartmouth Athletics
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clay Helton buyout: How much USC will pay its former head coach

Clay Helton’s firing on Monday ended the 49-year-old’s decade-plus association with USC’s football team. Initially brought on board by Lane Kiffin in 2010 as the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach, Helton served as interim head coach on 2 occasions: in 2013 and 2o15, eventually being named the permanent head coach in the latter stages of the 2015 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky adds new varsity sport, set to begin competition in February

A new varsity sport at the University of Kentucky will begin competition in February and give the Wildcats a Southeastern Conference-best 23rd varsity athletic team. On Thursday, Kentucky announced the sport of STUNT would be added to its varsity athletics program. STUNT is a head-to-head competition between two teams with...
KENTUCKY STATE
KGUN 9

New Traditions at Arizona Stadium

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football will have some new traditions when the Wildcats open their season against San Diego State on Saturday night. As the Wildcats take the field, their will be a new and improved team introduction on the video scoreboard. "It's to honor a lot of the alumni...
ARIZONA STATE
USA Today

Oklahoma Sooners' "Campus legends" team for EA Sports' Madden 22

The ever-evolving landscape of collegiate athletics has brought about the era of name, image, and likeness, or NIL. With the adoption of guidelines that allow collegiate athletes to benefit financially off of their name, image, and likeness came the reignited desire for the return of EA Sports NCAA Football. With...
NFL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Fans return to IC sporting events, with restrictions

Except for Illinois College students, faculty and staff, admission to some Illinois College sporting events this fall, including football and volleyball, will be by invitation only. According to a policy posted on the college’s website, home team and visiting team fans who are not currently enrolled at or employed by...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Radio Iowa

Sports books update rules for possible football COVID cancelations

The college and pro football seasons are expected to feature a full schedule this season — but some games could be canceled if there is a COVID-19 outbreak. What happens if you bet on a game that gets canceled? Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says sports gambling operators have house rules that deal with that possibility. “House rules are very different than the general sports wagering rules. House rules get very detailed, very specific,” according to Ohorilkoh. “And so there is a lot of discretion that the sportsbooks get to apply with those house rules — and they are very different from one sportsbook to another,” according to Ohorilkoh.
NFL
kiwaradio.com

Sports Gambling Companies Set Rules For COVID Cancellations

Statewide Iowa — The college and pro football seasons are expected to feature a full schedule this season — but some games could be canceled if there is a COVID-19 outbreak. What happens if you bet on a game that gets canceled? Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy