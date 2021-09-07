Varsity sports set to resume with possible campus restrictions

The college and pro football seasons are expected to feature a full schedule this season — but some games could be canceled if there is a COVID-19 outbreak. What happens if you bet on a game that gets canceled? Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says sports gambling operators have house rules that deal with that possibility. “House rules are very different than the general sports wagering rules. House rules get very detailed, very specific,” according to Ohorilkoh. “And so there is a lot of discretion that the sportsbooks get to apply with those house rules — and they are very different from one sportsbook to another,” according to Ohorilkoh.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO