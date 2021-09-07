CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Extremist abused and attacked officers in New Zealand prison

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand corrections officers say that during the time an Islamic State-inspired extremist was incarcerated, he was moved to a maximum security prison after punching officers and repeatedly throwing feces and urine at them. Ahamed Samsudeen, 32, was shot and killed by police last week after he grabbed a knife at an Auckland supermarket and began stabbing shoppers, injuring seven. Police said Tuesday four victims remain hospitalized, two in intensive care. Samsudeen spent four years behind bars after trying to fly to Syria to join the Islamic State group and getting caught with a hunting knife and extremist videos. After his release, officers followed him around the clock.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Australian fugitive surrenders after 3-decade beach stay

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police say a fugitive walked into a Sydney police station to give himself up almost 30 years after he used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from prison. Darko Desic lived in a Sydney beach community during those years before surrendering Sunday morning. Media reports say he decided to go back to prison because Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown made him jobless and homeless. Desic had been in prison for growing marijuana. The reports said he escaped because he thought he would be deported. He was born in the former Yugoslavia and feared he would be punished for failing to do his compulsory military service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Maximum Security Prison#Extremist#Ap#Islamic State
cbslocal.com

Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Plotting Attack On Ohio Synagogue

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who plotted an attack on a Toledo-area synagogue has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Damon Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, was arrested in December 2018 and pleaded guilty in May to attempting to provide material support for the Islamic State terrorist group and attempting to commit a hate crime.
OHIO STATE
KEYT

No indictment in 1st case under NY’s police chokehold ban

NEW YORK (AP) — A case seen as an early test of New York’s law criminalizing police chokeholds has ended without an indictment. A Queens grand jury on Tuesday declined charges for David Afanador, a former New York City police officer who was seen on cellphone video last year putting his arm around a man’s neck on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk. The June 2020 confrontation happened less than a month after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and just nine days after the state’s chokehold ban was signed into law as part of a package of police reforms. Afanador’s lawyer, Stephen Worth, said Tuesday they were “gratified” with the decision. Rev. Kevin McCall, who is organizing a protest Wednesday, called it a “misfortune of justice.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
kion546.com

Gunmen storm Nigerian jail to break out more than 200 prisoners

At least 240 prisoners have escaped in a prison break in Nigeria’s north-central Kogi State after gunmen carried out a blitz attack on the facility, prison authorities said Monday. A spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service said in a statement the correctional facility in Kogi’s Kabba district came under fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Once inmates, Taliban now in charge in a Kabul prison

KABUL — (AP) — Once, Kabul’s main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban captured and arrested by the government. On Monday, a Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned. It was a sign of the sudden and...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Indonesia arrests key leader in al-Qaida linked group

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say the country’s elite counterterrorism squad has arrested a convicted militant and suspected leader of an al-Qaida-linked group that has been blamed for a string of past bombings and attacks. A police spokesman said Monday that Abu Rusdan has been seized late Friday near the capital of Jakarta, along with three other suspected members of the Jemaah Islamiyah, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist group. The shadowy Southeast Asian network is widely blamed for attacks in the Philippines and Indonesia — including the 2002 bombings in the Indonesian resort island of Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Feds: Los Angeles bomb technicians caused major explosion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police bomb technicians made major miscalculations in June when they detonated illegal fireworks improperly and caused a massive explosion that rocked a city neighborhood and injured 27 people in June. Federal investigators on Tuesday released a report saying the technicians overloaded a containment chamber with the illegal fireworks above the equipment’s safety rating after authorities were called to a South LA home for a huge stash of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July. Fireworks are illegal to sell or possess in Los Angeles. The illegal fireworks were found at the home of Arturo Ceja III, who pleaded guilty in federal court last month to one count of transportation of explosives without a license.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Minnesota court vacates ex-cop Mohamed Noor’s 3rd-degree murder conviction

Minnesota’s highest court on Wednesday vacated former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor’s third-degree murder conviction for the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk while responding to her 911. The court said there was insufficient evidence to sustain the conviction and ordered that he be sentenced on his conviction for second-degree manslaughter,...
MINNESOTA STATE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy