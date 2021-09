— My sister, she got married two days before, and my brother-in-law woke me up and said, “You cannot go home today,” because originally I was supposed to be flying home that morning at 11 a.m. So I was like, “What do you mean I can’t go home?” And I remember coming out into the open space and seeing a big-screen TV. And as I was standing there, a second tower hit. Now, I’m on the island of Manhattan, uptown. You can hear the sirens, you can hear everything like going by really fast. And I told my sister I’m going downtown. So I grabbed my camera and my film, and I went downtown.

