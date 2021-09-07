CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Han Ong Reads “The Monkey Who Speaks”

Cover picture for the articleHan Ong reads his story “The Monkey Who Speaks,” from the September 13, 2021, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and a Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”

