Environment

Teszler: Change is in the Air

By Max Teszler
Dartmouth
 8 days ago

It’s the responsibility of every Dartmouth student to push the institutions around them to cut emissions. This column is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest and long-awaited report on global climate change. The verdict? A “code red” for humanity, in the words of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The report described how a 1.1 degree Celsius increase in the global average temperature since the pre-industrial era has already contributed to more extreme weather — including intense heat waves and hurricanes — and warned that, barring aggressive efforts to immediately reduce global emissions, the consequences of warming will only become more severe.

