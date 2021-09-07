CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Italy (AP) — In Paul Schrader’s new film “The Card Counter,” which premiered last week at the Venice International Film Festival and opens in North America on Sept. 10, the writer-director goes back to a formula he’s been perfecting for 45 years: The man in the room. He did it in “Taxi Driver” and “American Gigolo” and “Light Sleeper,” and now he’s enlisted Oscar Isaac to play the most recent iteration. In the film, Isaac is a poker player who can’t forgive himself for his participation in Abu Ghraib. Schrader hopes this isn’t his last film, but the 75-year-old is OK if it is. He just doesn’t want to go out on a flat note.

keyt.com

The Associated Press

In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tiffany Haddish may have Martin Scorsese to thank for her role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” at least indirectly. It was Scorsese who opened Schrader’s eyes to the power of the comedic actor when he cast Albert Brooks in a vanilla — seemingly plain — role in “Taxi Driver.” Schrader asked him why and he said he thought Brooks would find something in it.
flickdirect.com

See An Advanced Screening of The Card Counter in Miami, Florida

There is a reason for the saying "you reap what you sow". It is a warning to those who expect to get away with their past indiscretions. For William Tell (Oscar Isaac; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) those words ring true as he now struggles with the sins of his past to earn forgiveness in the new feature film, THE CARD COUNTER.
Vanity Fair

The Card Counter Is an Unshakeable Tale of American Moral Failure

In a world that feels unendingly near apocalyptic, Paul Schrader re-emerges as the artist best situated to transmit stories about moral rot, personal sacrifice, and erotic salvation. With his 2017 film First Reformed—centered on a psychically struggling Calvinist priest, Toller (Ethan Hawke), who is tasked with counseling a suicidal young environmental activist (Philip Ettinger)—the veteran director (American Gigolo, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters) and screenwriter (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull) nabbed his first Oscar nomination for best screenplay. Now, he’s back with The Card Counter, an unflinching look at the guilt and self-annihilation experienced by a soldier who served jail time after committing disturbing abuses at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison.
thefilmstage.com

Venice Review: The Card Counter is a Brooding, Late-Late Style Triumph from Paul Schrader

Whatever new could be said about Paul Schrader as an artist—curving around the extra-textual value in Kickstarter campaigns, Facebook posts, and tragic losses of final cut—is almost entirely on the back of First Reformed. A cultural smash first propelled by surprise of the he’s-still-got-it! variety that, as those things always do, faded, now denotes career reset—a generational shift for telling us his anxiety-ridden men of ‘70s and ‘80s landmarks stuck around to become the doom-scrolling generation whose problems are more global than personal. (Though obviously that too.) The catch of this conquest is a greedy fan (hello) alternately thrilled at the existence of another film and worried a final statement for the ages is rendered naught. A broken promise? Please; he owes us nothing. But Ernst Toller’s martyrdom is hard to sacrifice as a last note.
Paul Schrader
Oscar Isaac
From Taxi Drivers To Card Sharks: Paul Schrader On 45 Years Of Movies

You learn a lot making movies for 45 years. That much is clear from Paul Schrader’s recent appearance on the No Film School podcast. Despite the name, it’s an extremely enlightening half hour: The writer-director, whose new crime drama The Card Counter comes to theaters on Sept. 10, manages to pack into 30 minutes what feels like a lifetime of learning.
heyuguys.com

The Card Counter Review – Venice 2021

Over the course of Paul Schrader’s career, he has gifted cinema audiences with absolute gems either as a screenwriter (most notably in his collaborations with Martin Scorsese) or a director (American Gigolo, First Reformed). He has also fallen short on more than one occasion, The Canyons being the most recent example. So where does The Card Counter stand on Schrader’s list of hits and misses? Well, somewhere in between both camps.
bluemountaineagle.com

Paul Schrader goes dark again in 'The Card Counter'

When Paul Schrader was a boy, his strict Calvinist mother stabbed his thumb with a needle to show him what Hell would feel like. It must not have hurt too bad, because he grew up to be a writer and director responsible for movies with dark, hellish themes. You may...
NBC Connecticut

‘The Card Counter' Goes All In on Regret, Guilt and Pain

In “The Card Counter”, Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) plays William Tell, an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Tell was one of the men involved in torturing prisoners in Abu Ghraib which we see in vivid flashbacks throughout the film. After...
TVOvermind

The Card Counter: The Upcoming Revenge Thriller Aims to Please

What makes a crime drama film worth watching? Is it a gripping storyline that keeps viewers guessing until the end? A stellar cast who portrays their characters with such conviction? Or a critically-acclaimed director who creates movie magic in every film he shoots? The ideal answer should be, “all of the above”. There are still so many other elements apart from those mentioned above that is able to make a film transcend from good to great. There are many that have succeeded, but even more that have failed to do so. One of the hottest genres that remain to be Hollywood moneymakers is crime drama. People just love a good knock-your-socks-off thrill every once in a while. The entertainment industry has seen thousands of crime drama television shows and films produced over the years, but only a couple are able to really make a mark. Lo and behold, another movie is about to test the waters of the famed genre, and by the current looks of it, the future seems to be pretty darn bright.
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Malignant’ and ‘The Card Counter’

Scary movie season officially begins with “Malignant”. Director James Wan adds this to his “Conjuring” universe. Madison has terrifying visions of brutal murders, which are dismissed as trauma by her adoptive parents – yes, of course, she’s adopted. They’re surprised when they find out these waking dreams are very real. That’s thanks to some home videos that surface with her talking to her imaginary friend Gabriel, who is actually the devil. The popcorn will be flying.
Lima News

Dealing torture and guilt in ‘The Card Counter’

You would have to shuffle a lot of movie ideas to come up with one that pairs a card sharp with the horrors of Abu Ghraib. But writer-director Paul Schrader has for some time known his cards, playing variations of the same hand over and over again. The protagonist of his “The Card Counter” — William Tell (Oscar Isaac) — is the latest in a long line of Schrader’s tortured, self-hating, deeply habitual, solitary men going back to Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”
UC Daily Campus

‘The Card Counter’: An introspective thriller

Premiering in select theaters this week, “The Card Counter” is Paul Schrader’s newest release. Schrader famously penned many of Martin Scorsese’s most critically acclaimed films, such as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.” The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. With...
tonemadison.com

"The Card Counter" contemplates how fallen people carry on in a fallen world

Paul Schrader’s latest psychological noir drama is now playing at AMC Madison 6 and Marcus Point. Header Image: William Tell (Oscar Issac) journals in a dimly lit hotel room with furniture covered in white sheets. A bottle of bourbon and an empty glass are within his reach in the foreground.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Taxi Driver” (1976)

All that description of Travis Bickle capped off with a portent of things to come:. sun, Travis Bickle moves toward violence. As Ovid says, “The seeds of change lie within.” At the very beginning of the story, the first few lines in the script introducing the Protagonist, Schrader plants those “seeds.” Seeds of violence. Become who you are, Travis Bickle.
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothée Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a “Dune” event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th Venice International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020.
IBTimes

ComicBook

