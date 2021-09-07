CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Harrison: Save Yourself The Stress

By Michael Harrison
Dartmouth
 8 days ago

In a world of trade-offs, don’t underestimate the value of taking time for yourself. This column is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. In the Dartmouth bubble, students like myself are conditioned to believe that success is independent of character. What matters most is the outcome, not the effort that an individual student puts into their work and studies — or that outcome’s relation to a student’s potential. While my values, identity and personal satisfaction are just as important as the things I list on a resume, that is not always recognized by others. Students seem to be constantly chasing a prestigious internship, academic accolade or Greek house affiliation. And once they get one item checked off the list, it’s on to the next.

