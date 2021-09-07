Some Feedback on My Kidnapper’s Ransom Note

In 2002, the U.S. Poet Laureate, Billy Collins, published “The Names,” about the thousands of lives lost on September 11th. There are “so many names,” he wrote, that “there is barely room on the walls of the heart.” This weekend, on the twentieth anniversary of the day the World Trade Center towers fell, I find myself returning to two pieces from our archive: James B. Stewart’s “The Real Heroes are Dead” and Edwidge Danticat’s short essay “Flight.” In 2002, Stewart, a longtime contributor, profiled Rick Rescorla and his widow, Susan. Rescorla, who had immigrated to the U.S. from England before serving in Vietnam, was by 2001 a vice-president in charge of security at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, which occupied twenty-two floors in the south tower. Stewart writes about the courtship between Rescorla and Susan and explores how Rescorla’s experience in Southeast Asia helped define his notions of courage and sacrifice. One of his Army buddies believed that the reason Rescorla eventually left the military was that “he didn’t want any more men to die in his arms.” The piece builds incrementally to the tragic events of September 11th. Rescorla went to work that day as usual and was in the south tower when the second plane hit. He immediately began enacting the security protocols that he had helped set in place, and started evacuating employees. He placed a call to Susan saying that he had to get people out safely, then returned to do a final sweep. Less than an hour later, the tower collapsed. Stewart skillfully guides us through the wrenching aftermath. Perhaps one of the most moving passages describes Susan that evening, after waiting all day to hear from her husband, as she takes one of his suits out of the closet and lays it down on the bed next to her. “She could smell Rick on the fabric,” Stewart writes. “She lay down, but found herself speculating that he was trapped in an air pocket near the rubble. She understood that a person might survive several days without water or food. Susan clutched his suit and breathed deeply into it, as though by doing so she could give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.” Although her circumstances were tragically unique, anyone who has lost a loved one can identify with Rescorla’s widow in this moment. There’s a kind of magical thinking that sets in, a refrain of “if only” that echoes again and again in one’s mind. Stewart captures the space between abstract comprehension and acknowledgement, when we can’t yet absorb the truth of a loss but can no longer deny the glimmer of awareness that something has gone terribly wrong. He conveys these moments viscerally as he sketches Rescorla’s heroic life—and death.

