Last Thursday we had the presentation in society of the different editions of Horizon: Forbidden West, one of the most anticipated exclusives for PS5 and also for what is presumed to be the last death throes of PlayStation 4. However, the joy of seeing this title again was not complete, since the fans received a jug of cold water: only they could make the generational leap, from PS4 to PS5, if they got the three most expensive editions: Digital Deluxe, Collecionista and Regalia. Fortunately, Sony, in the mouth of his own CEO Jim Ryan, has rectified this measure, and his policy in this regard from now on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO