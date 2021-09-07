CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalism

Reflection: If I’m Not the Best, Who Am I?

By Caris White
Dartmouth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflections on failure, disappointment and finding alternate metrics for success. This article is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. It’s been a while since I was the smartest person in a room. I am writing this article as I finish the last few weeks of sophomore summer, which means I am just crossing the halfway point of my time at Dartmouth. I have learned more in the past two years than I ever imagined I would when I was coming into college. I’ve also failed more during my time here than during any other period of my life.

