Microsoft updates Edge for Android to Edge 93

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 8 days ago

Microsoft has brought their latest Stable version of Edge to Android, with Edge 93 now rolling out to Android users. The update does not bring any UI changes to the browser, unlike on the desktop where it brings Vertical Tab improvements, but it does bring a number of under the hood changes, such as the removal of 3DES in TLS and policies to bypass ClickOnce and DirectInvoke prompts, and of course a number of security improvements.

Related
windowslatest.com

Microsoft Edge for Windows is getting continuity feature for PDFs

Unlike Google Chrome or Firefox, Microsoft Edge is packed with several advanced PDF features, like annotation tools and more. Some people find these features useful, but others are more interested in a text editor and continuity features like “pick off from where you left off”. Microsoft is finally working on...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Edge now lets you resume reading from where you last closed your PDF

There are advantages and disadvantages of using browser-based PDF viewers such as Microsoft Edge. One of the major disadvantages of using Edge as a PDF viewer was that it didn’t allow users to resume reading from where they last closed the PDF. That changes today with Microsoft rolling out “Pick up where you left off on PDF documents” to both Edge Canary and Dev users in a phased manner.
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

Microsoft, Verizon Announce Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge

Microsoft and Verizon are deepening their partnership, announcing Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge. While 5G is often thought of in the context of cell phones, tablets and computers, some of its greatest promise is in the realm of edge computing. With its high speeds and low latency, 5G allows data to be processed at the edge, greatly improving response times for mission-critical applications. Private 5G networks also allow for greater security.
BUSINESS
#Android Users#Mobile#Tls#Ui#Clickonce#Directinvoke#Techdows
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces the release of Viva Connections Public Preview

During the hybrid work event yesterday, Microsoft announced the public preview of Viva Connections. Microsoft Viva Connections provides a personalized gateway to digital workplace where employees can access internal communications and company resources like policies and benefits and participate in communities like employee resource groups, all from a single customizable app in Microsoft Teams. As part of this preview release, you can download the Viva Connections mobile app and an updated version of the Viva Connections desktop experience. Find the details below.
SOFTWARE
telecoms.com

Verizon launches private edge compute platform with Microsoft, as promised

Verizon is furthering its push into the private mobile networks space by making available a private mobile edge cloud computing solution to businesses. The US operator has teamed up with Microsoft to launch the snappily titled Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge cloud computing platform, as promised when it announced its partnership with the software giant last autumn. It is now able to offer business customers an on-premises, private edge compute solution that enables the ultra-low latency required for real-time enterprise applications, it declared.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

PDFs are finally set to be less annoying on Microsoft Edge

Editing and reading PDF files may finally be less painful thanks to a new update for Microsoft Edge. The browser has announced a new feature that will allow users to pick off from where they left off with a PDF file, whether that's reading, editing or collaborating. The new continuity...
SOFTWARE
Ghacks Technology News

Microsoft Edge 93 released with Tab Groups and Vertical Tabs improvements

Microsoft released a new version of the company's Microsoft Edge web browser on September 2, 2021. Microsoft Edge 93 is an update for the stable channel of the browser that introduces new features and patches Chromium-based and Microsoft-Edge specific security issues. Most desktop installations of Microsoft Edge are updated automatically....
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Microsoft Edge Dev and Canary can now remember last viewed location of PDF files

Microsoft Edge is getting an update that will let users resume reading from the last viewed location in PDF documents. As spotted by Reddit user Leopeva64-2, the feature is now rolling out to select Insiders running the Dev and Canary builds of Edge. Currently, Microsoft Edge’s PDF reader doesn’t provide...
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

Latest update comes to all Surface Hub devices, includes new Microsoft Edge

Microsoft has announced that the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update 1 is generally available for all Surface Hub devices. The company began rolling out this update back in October 2020 before pausing it to incorporate user feedback. “We’re pleased to announce that the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update 1, based...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Edge Stable version 93.0.961.38 is now available (change log)

Microsoft today announced the availability of Microsoft Edge 93 Stabe release. This build version 93.0.961.38 comes with several new improvements like Tab groups, ability to hide title bar in Vertical tabs mode, the ability to easily enter Picture in Picture (PiP) mode and more. Find the full changelog below. What’s...
COMPUTERS
windowslatest.com

Microsoft Edge 93 gets design improvements on Windows 11 & Windows 10

Windows 11 is looming on the horizon and it’s set to begin rolling on October 5. Ahead of the scheduled rollout, Microsoft Edge 93 has been released with support for two experimental features: a new design for menus and modern scrollbars to match the Fluent style of Windows 11. Microsoft...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge in Windows 11 or 10

Though now-a-days it's a perfectly fine browser, Microsoft Edge is not for everyone. In fact, by many estimates, Edge is not for most people, representing just 3.5 percent of the market, compared to 64.9 percent for Chrome. The majority of users who reject Edge, are content to simply install Chrome,...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft is working on human-readable site information for Edge

Seeing a lock icon and knowing a site uses HTTPS is not really a guarantee the site is not trying to scam you these days. Microsoft is working on making the information in the site information pop-up more useful by adding an option to show actual information from a site derived from Wikipedia.
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

No, Android Apps Are Not Coming to the Xbox

The Xbox will not be getting Windows 11 Android app support, despite some rumors to the contrary. One of the biggest features in Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 is support for Android apps. Microsoft had originally planned on including support when Windows 11 shipped, but the company has since indicated Android support will arrive later.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

Microsoft Says Windows 11 Could Make Your PC Faster

Microsoft has spent a lot of time talking about the new features offered by Windows 11, but the company hasn’t put forth as much effort hyping up the performance provided by the OS. That is, until now, as the firm says that Windows 11 could make your PC faster. Windows...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to duplicate a Tab in Microsoft Edge browser

Tabs are used as navigation that allows you to move from one webpage to another whenever you are internet browsing; users can also duplicate an already open tab. In Microsoft Edge, users can duplicate a tab instead of copying the URL of the page and placing it in a new tab, especially if you want to search for something else on the same website but do not want to move from the page you are on in the tab, duplicating your tab is the best solution do this.
SOFTWARE

