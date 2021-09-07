Microsoft updates Edge for Android to Edge 93
Microsoft has brought their latest Stable version of Edge to Android, with Edge 93 now rolling out to Android users. The update does not bring any UI changes to the browser, unlike on the desktop where it brings Vertical Tab improvements, but it does bring a number of under the hood changes, such as the removal of 3DES in TLS and policies to bypass ClickOnce and DirectInvoke prompts, and of course a number of security improvements.mspoweruser.com
