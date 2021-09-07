Microsoft updates Edge for Android to Edge 93

Tabs are used as navigation that allows you to move from one webpage to another whenever you are internet browsing; users can also duplicate an already open tab. In Microsoft Edge, users can duplicate a tab instead of copying the URL of the page and placing it in a new tab, especially if you want to search for something else on the same website but do not want to move from the page you are on in the tab, duplicating your tab is the best solution do this.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO