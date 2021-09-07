CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrington: The Art of Saying Yes

By Katherine Arrington
Dartmouth
 8 days ago

Don’t stop yourself from growing and experiencing new things. This column is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. If you asked me if I knew who I was a year ago when I first came to Dartmouth, I would have said yes. I was wrong. Of course, I knew...

Dartmouth

Ending with a Bang

Eliza Helmers ’22 reflects on how her abnormal college experience has given her a new perspective as she enters her senior year. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, I thought that I had my life completely planned out – I had chosen my major, my extracurriculars and the career path I wanted to follow. Campus was a wonderfully hectic whirlwind of classes and friends, a Dartmouth bubble that felt cut off from the outside world. But my days were also stressful, dedicated to planning out my future rather than enjoying my present. This tension only increased when, during my sophomore winter, I began to hear news of an epidemic unfolding half a world away. Like many others, I felt an undercurrent of anxiety that started growing as case counts increased and the epidemic morphed into a pandemic. Even so, I was completely unprepared for the massive change in perspective that was coming my way. At the very end of the term, the pandemic reached Dartmouth, and I packed my bags for “five weeks of remote classes.”
Dartmouth

Notes from the Field: Shadowing an Admissions Tour

Tagging along on a virtual tour illuminates how the pandemic has changed the College. Admissions tours are the first introduction many future Dartmouth students have to the College, myself included. I still remember driving up from Boston with my dad on a brisk October afternoon during my senior year of high school and learning about all that Dartmouth had to offer. We went into academic buildings, the library and even a dorm. My admissions tour experience sold me on Dartmouth and quelled my fears that I wouldn’t be able to survive the New Hampshire wilderness.
Dartmouth

Editors’ Note

Welcome back to in-person classes, in-person tours and in-person Trips. Ah, yes; the familiar scene of students shuffling in between classes, the hum of chatter in the post-10As line in Collis and the faint — but ever-lingering — smell of fear. We’re back on campus, but our first-week-of-class glow is covered up by a familiar rectangular piece of fabric that makes it nearly impossible to recognize one another (sorry if we accidentally stare blankly at you for a few seconds; we’re trying to figure out if you’re actually our roommate from freshman year or a ’25). Despite these obstacles, we at Mirror are excited for these next ten weeks at Dartmouth and the opportunities that an in-person academic term provides.
UC Daily Campus

UConn’s Greek Life has got to change

From 2017 to 2019, there were a total of 48 documented cases of rape on campus property at the University of Connecticut, in addition to the 21 cases of fondling. The Washington Post even reported that UConn, alongside Brown University, ranked high in reports of rape compared to other colleges. According to The Guardian, fraternity men are three times more likely to commit rape than their non-Greek peers. And, given that UConn has returned to full capacity, it is expected that the negative outcomes of Greek Life will be returning.
Harvard Crimson

Freshmen Skew Wealthy, As Always. Harvard Isn't Helping.

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Harvard College’s Class of 2025 is unsurprisingly, disproportionately wealthy, just like every class before it. According to The Crimson’s annual freshman survey, over a quarter of Harvard freshmen come from families that are wealthier than 94 percent of Americans. Nearly half have parents that make double the U.S average. This isn’t exactly shocking when we think of the extracurriculars that Harvard admits load their resumes with — starting a company, publishing novels, competing in national research competitions. Flashy but often unpaid high school internships.
Dartmouth

Views From the Green: Fall Term Begins

With the arrival of returning students this past weekend, the start of undergraduate classes, and programs underway at the graduate and professional schools, the campus is in full swing to begin the new academic year. See photos: First-Year Trips Come Roaring Back With Joy. Download the Class of 2025 portrait.
Villanovan

Meet the Greeks: Students Get to Know Greek Life

Serving soft pretzels and Insomnia cookies, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted a “Meet the Greeks” event for freshmen and Greek organizations. On Sept. 2, 26 Greek organizations gathered at the Oreo for potential new members (PNMs) to learn more about them. This included the fraternities, sororities and multicultural groups on campus. Each chapter decorated a table with its accomplishments, candy and letters, and some even handed out flyers, for interested students to come to the table and talk with them. The Oreo was extremely crowded with sorority and fraternity members and potential new members, each excited to be together again in-person and meet new people face-to-face.
Michigan Daily

UMich Class of 2025: By the numbers and their hopes for college

Freshmen are mostly satisfied with their residence hall placements, are less likely to wear masks if they plan on going out and chose the University based on its academics, according to a recent survey conducted by The Michigan Daily of the University of Michigan Class of 2025. The survey was...
