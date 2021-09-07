CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Meetings canceled, police called after threats against Johnson County Democrats

Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the last two weeks, three people have threatened and harassed volunteers at the Overland Park offices of the Johnson County Democratic Party. The latest incident was on Thursday, according to Anne Pritchett, president of Johnson County Democratic Women. John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department, said in an email that “Officers did make contact with a male who entered the office using foul language toward the staff. Prior to the male’s arrival he called the office upset about ‘wearing a mask’ and ‘vaccinations’ and was seeking information regarding obtaining a job.”

