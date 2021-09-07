CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan ex-official gets prison term in casino bribery case

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court has sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan’s outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year. The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday found Tsukasa Akimoto, who was a vice-minister in charge of tourism and casino promotions, guilty of taking 7.6 million yen ($69,200) in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that was aiming to start a casino business in Japan. The court also fined Akimoto the amount he was bribed from the Chinese casino operator. Japan’s premier has said he will not seek another term, paving the way for a new party leader ahead of parliamentary elections to be held by late November.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Casino#Tokyo#Prison#Associated Press Tokyo#Ap#The Tokyo District Court#Chinese
