Prosecutors drop sexual assault case against Alibaba manager

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Chinese prosecutors have dropped a case against a former Alibaba manager accused of sexual assault by a female colleague, weeks after the case caused a backlash against the e-commerce firm for how it handles alleged sexual misconduct. The former manager, whose last name is Wang, was detained by police in August after a female Alibaba employee accused him of sexual assault while on a business trip to the northern Chinese city of Jinan. According to a statement posted on Weibo by Jinan police late Monday night, prosecutors in Jinan did not approve Wang’s arrest and he received a 15-day detention instead. The move drew widespread criticism online, with many lamenting the lack of protection for women in sexual assault cases.

CBS42.com

Bystanders harass Chinese woman going public in #MeToo case

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese woman was shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court Tuesday in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain. Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country’s #MeToo...
KEYT

Minnesota court vacates ex-cop Mohamed Noor’s 3rd-degree murder conviction

Minnesota’s highest court on Wednesday vacated former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor’s third-degree murder conviction for the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk while responding to her 911. The court said there was insufficient evidence to sustain the conviction and ordered that he be sentenced on his conviction for second-degree manslaughter,...
