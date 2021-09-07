CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Georgia Dept. of Education cautions against reading too much into GMAS scores decline

Savannah Morning News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it came to taking the 2020-21 Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) test, Savannah-Chatham County public school students mostly stayed home. GMAS is the state’s tool to measure how well students in third through eighth grades have met standards in English language arts, math, science and social studies by the school year’s end. The tests are conducted in a classroom environment and are tightly proctored.

www.savannahnow.com

