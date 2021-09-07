CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

German industrial production picks up after several declines

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German industrial production increased in July after three consecutive months of declines that have reflected supply chain problems. The Economy Ministry said Tuesday that overall production increased by 1% compared with the previous month. In June, it had dropped 1%. There were bigger increases in the production of cars and car parts, which was up 1.9%, and machinery, which rose 6.9%. The ministry said that while delivery problems with semiconductors that have weighed on production are likely to continue for a while, the latest figures suggest that the worst may be over.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ifo institute sees German inflation slowing to 2-2.5% in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation is expected to slow to 2% to 2.5% in 2022 from an estimated 3% this year, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. “One-off effects will disappear at the start of 2022 as the year-earlier value-added tax cut ends and energy prices reach pre-crisis levels,” Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said in a statement.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 1.5% mom in Jul, EU up 1.4% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 1.5% mom in July, above expectation of 0.5% mom. For the month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.5%, capital goods by 2.7%, durable consumer goods by 0.6% and intermediate goods by 0.4%, while production of energy fell by 0.6%. EU industrial production rose 1.4%...
INDUSTRY
aba.com

Industrial Production Rose 0.4% in August

Industrial production increased 0.4% in August after moving up 0.8% in July. Shutdowns related to Hurricane Ida held down the gain in industrial production by an estimated 0.3 percentage point. Total industrial production in August was 5.9% higher than its year-earlier level and 0.3% above its pre-pandemic level. Manufacturing output...
INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Global iron and steel production declined from June to July by 3.5%

(LOOTPRESS) – Global iron and steel production declined from June to July by -3.5%. European output decreased by -2.8%, North American production increased by +2%, South American production decreased by -4.5%, Indian output increased by +4.2%, Japanese production slipped by -1.2%, South Korean output increased by +1.6% and Chinese iron and steel production decreased by -7.56% from June. Excluding China, adjusted global iron and steel production increased month over month by +1.2%.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Production#Cars#German#Ap#The Economy Ministry
froggyweb.com

German recovery will gain momentum in third quarter – economy ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy will pick up steam in the third quarter but business activity will cool again in the final three months of the year, the economy ministry said on Monday. Europe’s largest economy grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June, a weaker rebound...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Germany likely to have a noticeable jump in output in Q3

Germany’s Economy Ministry said in its monthly report that “there will likely be a noticeable increase in economic output in the current third quarter.” Nevertheless, there were also signs of normalization of growth in Q4. Also, the spread of new variants of COVID-19 could cloud the outlook. GDP grew only...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

German production up in July, expected to continue in third quarter

BERLIN, Germany: After three consecutive months of declines caused by supply chain issues, German industrial production increased in July, according to data released on Tuesday. The Economy Ministry reported a 1 percent increase in overall production compared with June, when production fell by 1 percent. Car and auto parts production...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
104.1 WIKY

German industrial orders surge on robust foreign demand

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial orders unexpectedly surged in July, official figures showed on Monday, hitting a post-reunification high and pointing to a solid start to the second half in the engine room of Europe’s largest economy. The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods ‘Made...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

French central bank raises growth outlook as economy booms

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s economy is recovering more quickly than expected this year as the COVID-19 crisis wanes, the central bank said on Monday, raising its growth outlook for this year. The euro zone’s second-biggest economy is on course to grow 6.3% this year, the Bank of France said in...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

India’s August WPI inflation quickens to 11.39%

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s annual wholesale price inflation rose to 11.39% in August from the previous month’s 11.16%, mainly due to increases in the cost of fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday. Fuel and power prices rose 26.09% in August year-on-year compared with 26.02% in July,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan manufacturers' mood falls to 5-month low in Sept - Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' confidence worsened to a five-month low in September as the fallout from the latest wave of COVID-19 put fresh pressure on the world's third-largest economy, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. Sentiment among manufacturers fell as export-reliant firms such as carmakers suffered from a...
ECONOMY
IBTimes

China August Retail Sales Growth Slowest In A Year

Growth in China's retail sales sank in August to a 12-month low, data showed Wednesday, as parts of the country were hit by lockdowns and other containment measures to fight the worst Covid outbreak since its initial spread in 2020. The figures are the latest pointing to a slowdown in...
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Turkish factory output and current account disappoint

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish industrial output rose 8.7% year-on-year in July, much less than forecast after rebounding strongly in previous months, while the current account deficit was wider than expected, data showed on Monday. The disappointing data came after a strong run in which rebounds in consumption, exports and tourism...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

Japan’s Q3 growth forecast more than halved on COVID-19 impact

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s export-reliant economy will grow at less than half the pace in the current quarter than thought just one month ago, held back by local coronavirus outbreaks and the impact from the pandemic abroad, a Reuters poll found. But economists said the world’s third-largest economy would not...
BUSINESS
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production declined slightly last week

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production declined slightly week over week by -0.95%. A -3.6% decrease in production from the state’s NAPP region was partially offset by a +3.7% increase in production from the CAPP region of the state. Year to date, statewide coal production is up +19% from the same 36 weeks of 2020. +30.7% in the NAPP region of the state and +6% in the state’s CAPP region.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy