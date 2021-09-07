CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flowering: The Autobiography of Judy Chicago

 9 days ago

Like the rest of us, Judy Chicago was given extra hours and an empty calendar this past year. Unlike the rest of us, bingeing on cable TV and bemoaning our inability to finish reading a book, Chicago wrote one—her eleventh! It’s not called The Flower because the subject is by no means a still life. The Flowering is an autobiography about growth, in spite of, and inspired by the elements that, in turn, nurture and challenge all living things.

Marin Independent Journal

Bay Area weekend: Judy Chicago, Scottish Games, RAWdance

Here are several Labor Day weekend live shows and events in the Bay Area you should know about. Some 42 years after Judy Chicago stunned the art world with the debut of her game-changing installation “The Dinner Party” in San Francisco (to wildly varying reviews), the artist is once again front and center in the city, with the opening of what’s described as the first career retrospective exhibit of the legendary feminist artist at the de Young Museum in San Francisco.
Durant Daily Democrat

Comedian’s autobiography to be discussed in Book Talk

The autobiography of comedian Trevor Noah, “Born a Crime,” is Book Talk’s choice for its September 9 meeting at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W. Main in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and...
hofstra.edu

Biography Looks at the Career of Maria Callas

Dr. John DiGaetani, professor emeritus of English, is celebrating the publication of his latest book, The Definitive Diva – The Life and Career of Maria Callas (McFarland & Company, Inc., Publishers, 2021). Maria Callas has been called the greatest opera singer of the 20th century. Dr. DiGaetani’s new biography tells...
Obsidian Butterfly: Camille Rose Garcia @ KP Projects, LA

“Drink in these waters and remember what you forgot at birth.” - from Obsidian Butterfly by Octavio Paz. Whether staring out at an angry surf or feeling the mental massage of undulating waves, the power of the ocean invokes a kind of hypnosis. Stepping into the water can be a siren call or baptism of relief, but the surge relentlessly laps and loops, caressing or carousing, depending on forces beyond our control. With life’s convergence of serendipity and familial pull, the tides have brought Camille Rose Garcia back to her first gallery, Merry Karnowsky’s KP Projects, where the two women will present Obsidian Butterfly, 14 works on panel and 12 smaller pieces on paper, inspired by the Octavio Paz poem, on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Deadline

‘Celebrity Autobiography’ Creator Eugene Pack Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Pack, creator of the live stage comedy show Celebrity Autobiography and writer-director of The Pack Podcast, has signed with CAA. Celebrity Autobiography, which played a limited engagement on Broadway in 2018, features celebrities on stage performing the memoirs of other celebrities. The show tours the United States and abroad, and in addition to Broadway has played London’s West End, Australia’s Sydney Opera House, and the Edinburgh Festival. Pack also writes and directs The Pack Podcast, an ongoing collection of his original short comedies with casts including Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eva Marie Saint, Marisa Tomei, and Martin...
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie to support famous friend

Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!. The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie. In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as...
MovieWeb

Phil Jerrod Dies, Comedian and Mock the Week Writer Was 42

The world needs its comedians, and it is always a little diminished when one leaves us. And so it was that the world is a little diminished with the loss of Phil Jerrod, comedian and TV writer, who passed away on Saturday after battling with cancer. The news of his passing was announced by his agents, Off the Kerb. He passed away with his beloved wife Beck by his side.
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
Harper's Bazaar

Christian Siriano Broke a Met Gala Record

Three is the magic number, and Christian Siriano? Well, he's obviously magic too. This morning, the Annapolis native broke a Met Gala record, with three separate pieces going on display at the Costume Institute's new exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon." The museum's contemporary fashion archive features some of the most famous pieces in American culture, including a denim Rosie the Riveter uniform designed by Helen Cookman, a Kurt Cobain babydoll dress by Anna Sui, and one of Donna Karan's famous '80s power suits.
Cleveland Scene

Pale Flower

In this cool, seductive jewel of the Japanese New Wave, a yakuza, fresh out of prison, becomes entangled with a beautiful and enigmatic gambling addict; what at first seems a redemptive relationship ends up leading him further down the criminal path. Bewitchingly shot and edited, and laced with a fever-dream-like score by Toru Takemitsu, this gangster romance was a breakthrough for the idiosyncratic Masahiro Shinoda. The pitch-black Pale Flower (Kawaita hana) is an unforgettable excursion into the underworld.
