The Flowering: The Autobiography of Judy Chicago
Like the rest of us, Judy Chicago was given extra hours and an empty calendar this past year. Unlike the rest of us, bingeing on cable TV and bemoaning our inability to finish reading a book, Chicago wrote one—her eleventh! It’s not called The Flower because the subject is by no means a still life. The Flowering is an autobiography about growth, in spite of, and inspired by the elements that, in turn, nurture and challenge all living things.www.juxtapoz.com
