The "beauty premium" is real, but remote work could change that

A new study from the University of Iowa found that the "beauty premium" — the idea that tall men and skinny women earn more money — is real.

State of play: There's long-standing research suggesting that people perceived to be more "physically attractive" than the average Joe or Jane earn better pay, despite no superior intellect in comparison to others.

What's new: UI researchers used 3D body scans to assess measurement data collected from 2,000+ people in the U.S. between 1998 and 2000.

They say the technology is more accurate than self-reported measurements previous studies relied on.

What they found: Men with $70,000 annual household income saw a $998 income increase for every 1 centimeter increase in height.

Meanwhile, women saw an association between obesity and family income. Women who met the same income criteria saw a $934 income increase for a one-unit decrease in body mass index.

And it didn't matter the other way around — women's heights or men's BMI didn't influence incomes.

The intrigue: Remote work is changing things up and probably for the better, said Suyong Song, a University of Iowa associate professor of economics and finance who co-authored the study.

Recruiting and work over Zoom at least eliminates some of the physical attributes people can discriminate over, like height.

"Awareness of such implicit bias is very important, like a race or gender bias," Song said.

Of note: One caveat is that the data only includes family income, not individual income, Song told PsyPost.

The study does consider race, education, work experience and occupation.

Thought bubble: You shouldn't feel the need to change how you look to get the money you deserve.

Instead, workplaces need to address biases and establish systems that encourage objective hiring and pay practices.

NYC identifies two more 9/11 victims

New York City's chief medical examiner has identified two more 9/11 victims, just days before the country prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Why it matters: 40% of those who died in New York, or 1,106 victims, remain unidentified, per NBC New York. Identifications are still being made thanks to advances in DNA testing.

Mexico's supreme court decriminalizes abortion

Mexico's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared that it is unconstitutional to penalize abortion, with magistrates voting unanimously to decriminalize the procedure in the country.

Why it matters: Mexico — now the fifth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion — is now the most populous country in the region to allow the practice, the Washington Post reports. The country has the world's second-largest Catholic population, after Brazil.

Texas Gov. Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a sweeping voting bill on Tuesday, making it the latest state to approve stricter voting laws in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The law rolls back early voting and adds new ID requirements, which critics say disproportionally impact voters of color.

