CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The "beauty premium" is real, but remote work could change that

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ysAd_0boZYODP00
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A new study from the University of Iowa found that the "beauty premium" — the idea that tall men and skinny women earn more money — is real.

State of play: There's long-standing research suggesting that people perceived to be more "physically attractive" than the average Joe or Jane earn better pay, despite no superior intellect in comparison to others.

What's new: UI researchers used 3D body scans to assess measurement data collected from 2,000+ people in the U.S. between 1998 and 2000.

  • They say the technology is more accurate than self-reported measurements previous studies relied on.

What they found: Men with $70,000 annual household income saw a $998 income increase for every 1 centimeter increase in height.

  • Meanwhile, women saw an association between obesity and family income. Women who met the same income criteria saw a $934 income increase for a one-unit decrease in body mass index.
  • And it didn't matter the other way around — women's heights or men's BMI didn't influence incomes.

The intrigue: Remote work is changing things up and probably for the better, said Suyong Song, a University of Iowa associate professor of economics and finance who co-authored the study.

  • Recruiting and work over Zoom at least eliminates some of the physical attributes people can discriminate over, like height.
  • "Awareness of such implicit bias is very important, like a race or gender bias," Song said.

Of note: One caveat is that the data only includes family income, not individual income, Song told PsyPost.

  • The study does consider race, education, work experience and occupation.

Thought bubble: You shouldn't feel the need to change how you look to get the money you deserve.

  • Instead, workplaces need to address biases and establish systems that encourage objective hiring and pay practices.

Go deeper

NYC identifies two more 9/11 victims

New York City's chief medical examiner has identified two more 9/11 victims, just days before the country prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Why it matters: 40% of those who died in New York, or 1,106 victims, remain unidentified, per NBC New York. Identifications are still being made thanks to advances in DNA testing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

Mexico's supreme court decriminalizes abortion

Mexico's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared that it is unconstitutional to penalize abortion, with magistrates voting unanimously to decriminalize the procedure in the country.

Why it matters: Mexico — now the fifth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion — is now the most populous country in the region to allow the practice, the Washington Post reports. The country has the world's second-largest Catholic population, after Brazil.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

Texas Gov. Abbott signs new voting restrictions into law

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a sweeping voting bill on Tuesday, making it the latest state to approve stricter voting laws in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The law rolls back early voting and adds new ID requirements, which critics say disproportionally impact voters of color.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

Analysis: Phoenix Is A Top Market For Remote Work

Phoenix is one of the top markets in the country for remote work, according to a new analysis. The venture capital firm Telstra Ventures looked at job postings between April 1 and June 30 of this year in various American cities and found more than 19% of those in Phoenix offered remote options; only San Diego and Columbus, Ohio had a higher percentage.
PHOENIX, AZ
newspressnow.com

Is St. Joseph ready for remote work?

Labor Day is as good a time as any to contemplate the dynamics of the workplace. Union vs. nonunion? Manufacturing vs. white collar? Local company or multinational? Those issues have been debated for years, in the boardroom and at the kitchen table. In 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Gainesville.com

Five-minute trick can help reduce the 'beauty premium' in hiring interviews

Face it: Attractive people are more likely to land jobs and get promoted in their careers, a fact borne out by decades of research. This is due partially to the implicit bias of hiring managers and bosses, but our research shows that attractive people also physically project personal power in a way that makes them shine.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
finance-commerce.com

Who are the winners of remote work?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Who wins and who loses when companies can hire from anywhere?. Some employees and freelancers who can work remotely will have vastly expanded...
ECONOMY
seattlemet.com

Is Remote Work Good or Bad for Gen Z?

Christine Sizemore left New York shortly after the suited-up corporate world turned into a realm of button-downs paired with pajama pants and athleisure. Once the pandemic hit, the 24-year-old from Kent pursued a new position at Google. The company gave her the freedom to work anywhere, so she soon found herself living back in her hometown, with her mother and cat, Simba, who sometimes make guest appearances during team meetings.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Computerworld

8 surprising ways remote work helps business

The rise of remote work is arguably the biggest change in how we work since the introduction of the networked PC. Yet so many unknowns remain. When will pandemic-mandated remote work end? We don’t know. What percentage of those now working from home will return to office work? We don’t...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
thezoereport.com

What Is The Real Price Of Looking “Effortlessly” Beautiful?

During a year when even putting on real pants often felt like too much effort, beauty rituals, such as shaving your legs or applying fake lashes, fell by the wayside for many. But what if forfeiting those results — from stubble-free skin to come-hither eyes — for more free time didn’t feel like an equitable trade? Can you have all of the benefits of a robust skin care or makeup routine without daily upkeep? Enter: the rise of in-office treatments and procedures that provide long-term results with little daily effort on your part. Suddenly, “effortless beauty” seems more plausible than ever, as long as you can spare an hour or two to trek to your dermatologist, esthetician, or plastic surgeon’s office — and afford the higher price tag.
SKIN CARE
tulsakids.com

What it’s Like Working Remotely

One thing I mention frequently in my posts but I’ve never really written about in-depth is how much I love not only what I do for a living but how I make that living. I spent years of my life living under the false notion that I was better off working in a traditional job and making a regular income with benefits. But working long days away from my family at a low wage was mentally, physically, and emotionally draining, and unfortunately, far too many traditional jobs these days have a pretty low ceiling on income.
TULSA, OK
Columbian

Harrop: There’s a price to be paid for remote work

The surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted many companies to put off planned office reopenings, a delay that will undoubtedly be temporary. A lot of businesses, meanwhile, are adopting hybrid systems whereby some employees come into the office and others do their work from home or wherever. Sounds like good...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Fat People#Family Income#The University Of Iowa#Ui#Psypost#Nyc#Nbc#Latin American#The Washington Post#Catholic
tech.co

Companies Still Can’t Agree on Remote Working

As we enter the latter stages of the pandemic and staff start retuning to offices, it seems that many companies still can't agree on what to do about remote and hybrid working. Some firms are letting their employees work from home permanently, while others are adopting a more flexible office/home...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Remote work curbs communication, collaboration, study finds

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- When employees work remotely, lines of communication between colleagues, teams and departments get severed, according to new research. The study of 61,000 Microsoft employees -- published Thursday in the journal Nature Human Behavior -- found remote work led to more siloed lines of communication and fewer real-time conversations.
TECHNOLOGY
thebossmagazine.com

Two Years of Remote Work? How to Prepare

Based on a recent Wall Street Journal article, the future of work may be remote. Considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s no surprise that offices are still facing challenges when reopening. Companies like Apple, Lyft, and Amazon have postponed their return to the office until 2022, and more...
SOFTWARE
ciodive.com

Remote work is widening the skills gap, report finds

Technical skills gaps among employees have grown as more employees work from home, according to a Pluralsight survey of more than 600 technology executives and practitioners. Four in 10 found increased gaps in cybersecurity and cloud computing. But upskilling challenges leadership. Workers say being too busy, budget constraints and a...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Scottsdale & Gilbert are the Best U.S. Cities for Working Remotely

Digital nomads will find themselves at home (at least temporarily) working remote from Scottsdale or Gilbert. A year and half after the onset of the pandemic—and subsequent transition to working from home for those who could—72% of white-collar workers are still working from home, according to a May 2021 Gallup poll. However, not all places are created equal with regards to what’s necessary to work from home. For instance, a great internet connection is essential. Amenities such as restaurants and grocery stores nearby are also wonderful to have because cooking or ordering delivery are the best lunch options. Even local flexible coworking offices come in handy when you need a change of scenery and the local café is too busy to hold Zoom meetings.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
protocol.com

Remote work could be the future. Can your company’s culture accommodate the shift?

L.J. Brock is the chief people officer at Coinbase. I joined Coinbase in March 2019, and I quickly realized that to get stuff done, you generally had to be at Coinbase — in the conference room, in the hallway conversation, at the lunch table — working, chatting and collaborating side by side with your colleagues. Sure, employees worked from home here and there, but doing so always carried the risk of leaving you slightly out of the loop.
BUSINESS
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
369
Followers
312
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy