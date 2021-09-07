What do mayoral candidates say about a $2 billion plan for Cleveland Hopkins airport? Very little: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The only time the sound of a lawn mower becomes a nuisance is when a resident is cutting their yard before or after permitted hours. It turns out that in North Olmsted, there’s some inconsistency and glaring omissions regarding grass cutting, which is why Councilman-at-Large Patrick Kelly recently introduced an ordinance to modify current regulations. The changes have been referred to committee for further discussion.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO