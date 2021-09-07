Can fashion help small farmers preserve the Amazon?

Impossible Foods launches chicken substitute in U.S. restaurants, announces grocery release. Impossible Foods launched its meatless chicken nuggets in restaurants this week, and also announced plans to bring the new offering to supermarkets by the end of the month. In the last decade, chicken has overtaken beef as Americans’ top meat choice, making it a target for companies that are looking to replace or reduce consumption of animal meat. The Impossible Chicken Nuggets will help the company catch up to rival Beyond Meat, which launched chicken tenders in U.S. restaurants this July, more than two years after discontinuing its original chicken alternative. Notably, CNBC points out that the product is free from heme, an ingredient that some might say is the company's signature ingredient.

