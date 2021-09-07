CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brewster, MA

Art, kindness and social media propel Cape Cod Land Shark success

capecodtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREWSTER – The growth of Michelle “Sunshine” Singleton’s business, Cape Cod Land Sharks, could very well be a model for how to grow a brand in the age of social media. She’s the skills and talent to produce a unique product, a philosophy to support it, and a means of showcasing it on social media where she had 5,363 Instagram followers. In two years, the 42-year-old Brewster woman has found a way to work full time as an artist, doing what she loves.

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Shark tourism grows on Cape Cod

Cape Cod is embracing its shark reputation as a growing group of charter boat operators are offering shark tours in a region where whale and seal watching excursions have long been popular, and retailers offer shark-themed merchandize. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
LIFESTYLE
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
City
Brewster, MA
State
Florida State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Brewster, MA
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Brewster, MA
Lifestyle
Orleans, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Florida, MA
Orleans, MA
Pets & Animals
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood rocks stunning sequined dress to celebrate big news with fans

Football is back - and so is Carrie Underwood for the ninth year with Sunday Night Football on NBC!. The country superstar has promised "the best opener yet" as she shared the news that she will be partnering with the network to perform the theme song for their primetime Sunday show, which airs the biggest game of the week live.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Inside GMA star David Muir's breathtaking $7million lakeside home

David Muir already has a strong following, but we imagine the popular TV anchor will pick up a legion of new fans now that his long-running segment, America Strong, will be shown across all programming on ABC News during the month of September. But when the 47-year-old isn't working on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
TVShowsAce

Duggar Kids Throw Shade At Michelle On Her 55th Birthday

Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday, September 13, but from social media, fans may not know it. Typically, in the Duggar family, many of the kids will post on social media to wish their parents and siblings a happy birthday. The Duggar family page often posts tributes to each of the kids on their birthdays.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
centralrecorder.com

New Edition Mike Bivins New Fame Youngest Daughter Is Schooled by Look-Alike Big Cousin!

New Edition’s Mike Bivins’ youngest daughter Savi Bivins posed with her older look-alike cousin in a recent picture shared by her mom, and the pair looked bonded. Mike Bivins was a 90s rock star who believes in family. Fans who had been paying attention to Bivins’ performances in the 90s will have seen that he is now a committed father and a talented singer.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie to support famous friend

Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!. The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie. In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Shark#Restaurants#Cape Cod Land Sharks#Brewster Ace Hardware#Facebook
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachael Ray on Her Home Being Destroyed by Fire and Losing “a Huge Part of the Physical Evidence That We Exist”

On Aug. 9, 2020, Rachael Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, was reduced to ashes in a blaze that began in a chimney and quickly consumed the structure. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, who’d been filming her syndicated series there during the pandemic, were at home when a passing neighbor alerted them that their roof was on fire. Quickly evacuating, they saw a lifetime’s worth of memories go up in smoke. “We lost a huge part of the physical evidence that we exist, all of the things we had created — paintings and pictures and music, plus everything we...
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Bennett Jordan Found New Love, Who Is It?

Love is in the air! It looks like The Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan has found a new love interest. Fans had speculated for months that he would appear on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise. However, that didn’t pan out. For whatever reason, Bennett has not been featured on this season of the show. He’s been doing a lot of traveling and reconnecting with himself. Now, it appears he also connected with someone else. Who is it?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

Phil Collins-obsessed tot goes viral for ‘In the Air Tonight’ cover

He’s been waiting for this moment all his 3-year-old life. Little Isaac Kearney’s adoration for Phil Collins paid off recently when a video of him passionately lip-syncing and air-drumming along to the pop star’s 1981 hit “In the Air Tonight” went viral. “Isaac absolutely loves watching Phil Collins on YouTube,”...
MUSIC
Page Six

Christina Haack sparks engagement rumors again with large, diamond ring

Christina Haack continues to fuel rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend, Joshua Hall, by sporting a large, diamond ring on her left hand. The “Flip or Flop” star, 38, was spotted in photos exclusively obtained by Page Six hanging out on a balcony in San Diego, Calif., earlier this week with her realtor-beau — who she claims to have met after a night of smoking toad venom.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
The Independent

Sharks filmed feeding on dead whale off Cape Cod

Great white sharks were spotted feasting on a the body of dead humpback whale in the waters off Cape Cod.Two of the carnivores, including a monster 18ft one, tucked into the “biggest smorgasbord a shark could ever dream of” in Cape Cod Bay near Provincetown, Massachusetts.The footage was captured by a whale watching tour company and posted to social media by John Goggin, of Captain John Boats.“It was the first time I had ever seen this happen,” he told The Boston Herald.“People on board were pretty excited. There was a lot of yelling, ‘Oh my God! Wow!’”The dead whale...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy