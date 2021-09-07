Art, kindness and social media propel Cape Cod Land Shark success
BREWSTER – The growth of Michelle “Sunshine” Singleton’s business, Cape Cod Land Sharks, could very well be a model for how to grow a brand in the age of social media. She’s the skills and talent to produce a unique product, a philosophy to support it, and a means of showcasing it on social media where she had 5,363 Instagram followers. In two years, the 42-year-old Brewster woman has found a way to work full time as an artist, doing what she loves.www.capecodtimes.com
