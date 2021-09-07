Art, kindness and social media propel Cape Cod Land Shark success

Love is in the air! It looks like The Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan has found a new love interest. Fans had speculated for months that he would appear on the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise. However, that didn’t pan out. For whatever reason, Bennett has not been featured on this season of the show. He’s been doing a lot of traveling and reconnecting with himself. Now, it appears he also connected with someone else. Who is it?

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO