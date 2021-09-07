4 emerging artists in the Texas Biennial exhibits you should be following
The curators behind the Texas Biennial considered the work of more than 850 artists for an independent survey of the work of contemporary artists across the state. The finished product, a sprawling show titled “A New Landscape, A Possible Horizon,” features more than 50 artists at various points in their careers and is spread between five spaces: four in San Antonio and one in Houston.preview.houstonchronicle.com
