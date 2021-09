Flint, MI– In the coming months, Flint’s Fire Department is set to have its own certified arson investigator—an asset it hasn’t had in years. Fire Chief Raymond Barton said one of the department’s firefighters will be going through an arson program to become certified. Once that happens, the department won’t have to wait for someone from the Michigan State Police to come to Flint, investigate a suspicious fire, and declare it an arson.

