West Side defense shuts down Snake River

THOMAS – Following a huge win over Kimberly in the opening week of local prep football by the score of 57-40, in which the Snake River Panthers never turned the ball over on downs or by a turnover and scored on all eight of the offensive possessions, they also gave up 40 points in the game, so the big question that remained was simply about the defense. Were they good enough to stop a team that could run the ball, because we all knew that Kimberly had a very prolific passing game with a super sensation in sophomore Gatlin Bair, who only scored four times against Panthers.