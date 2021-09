Edmonds resident Shirley Johnson (born Shirley Spicer) lived alone for many years in the home she loved. Her husband and son were both long deceased, and for years she lived a mostly solitary life in her 1925-vintage house at 9309 Bowdoin Way. Despite the home being badly in need of repair, Johnson simply could not bring herself to live anywhere else, preferring to enjoy what some might describe as a pioneer life amongst the fruit trees and blackberry vines that grew on her one-acre property.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO