GoviEx Appoints Endeavour Financial as Financial Advisor

PMI Global Services Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its offer for Vectura Group plc (Vectura) has become unconditional, having received valid acceptances for or acquired 74.77 % of Vectura shares, in excess of the 50% required under the acceptance condition, as well as confirming that all other conditions to the offer have been satisfied or waived. PMI has extended the offer to allow for the tender of further shares.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO