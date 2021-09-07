CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoviEx Appoints Endeavour Financial as Financial Advisor

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU)(OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company"), is pleased to announced today the appointment of Endeavour Financial to provide financial advisory services with respect to GoviEx's mine permitted Madaouela uranium project in the Republic of Niger (the "Madaouela Project").

