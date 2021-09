News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 15 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 145,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1012.987p per share.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO