RenovoRx (RNXT) Receives 510(k) FDA Clearance for RenovoCath®

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced it has received a new 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary RenovoCath Delivery System. The RenovoCath Delivery System is the device component of the Company's initial product, RenovoGem™. This drug/device combination used in RenovoRx's Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) therapy platform is a dual-balloon infusion catheter delivering chemotherapy directly to tumors via arteries. This new design provides more targeted delivery of therapy which the Company believes can translate into more effective treatment with fewer side effects. RenovoRx received its initial 510(k) for the RenovoCath delivery system in 2014.

www.streetinsider.com

