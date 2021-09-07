Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Postpones Investor Day Due to COVID-19
Faraday Future ("FF") (NASDAQ: FFIE) announced today that it will postpone its Investor Day initially planned for September 21, 2021. The Investor Day was postponed in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation and stricter protocols required for interstate travel at this time. FF will share further details and key updates soon. FF 91 remains on track in accordance with its production goal, which is within 12 months of the closing of its merger that occurred in late July of this year.
