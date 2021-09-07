CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler Massey Talks ‘Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem’, Working with a New Sonny Kiriakis and His New TV Movie

By Errol Lewis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was late last week when we caught up with three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Chandler Massey via video call. He was in a hotel room in Connecticut during a break from filming “Next Stop Christmas,” his new Hallmark Channel original movie which also features “One Life to Live” icon Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan). Massey spent most of his morning doing interviews for “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem,” the limited series spinoff of “Days of our Lives” currently airing on Peacock, NBC’s popular streaming service which finds the actor reprising his role as Will Horton.

