Chandler Massey Talks ‘Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem’, Working with a New Sonny Kiriakis and His New TV Movie

Charles Shaughnessy heads back to the soap world with not just one but two different roles on two different shows, and on two different platforms. First up was his surprise return to ABC’s “General Hospital” on Thursday, September 2 playing a recast Victor Cassadine, and beginning Monday, September 6, he reprises his role as ISA agent Shane Donovan on “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem,” the five-part limited series spinoff of “Days of our Lives” that sets the stage as Peacock’s first foray into an original soap opera. In preparation for his return to soaps, Shaughnessy recently spoke with Soap Opera Network about how he got the call to join the series, his top-secret “General Hospital” role, and how streaming just might be the future of soaps.

