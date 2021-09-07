CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

How many people have died of COVID-19 in your Florida community? State won’t tell you

Palm Beach Interactive
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 killed one Floridian an average of about every four minutes last week, the second worst in the nation. But for those wanting to know how many people are dying every day in their own communities – good luck. The state of Florida won’t say. Nor will most local public health officials. At least one county acknowledged it doesn’t know. Federal websites show either incomplete or inconsistent data for Florida's counties.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy