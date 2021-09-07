How many people have died of COVID-19 in your Florida community? State won’t tell you
COVID-19 killed one Floridian an average of about every four minutes last week, the second worst in the nation. But for those wanting to know how many people are dying every day in their own communities – good luck. The state of Florida won’t say. Nor will most local public health officials. At least one county acknowledged it doesn’t know. Federal websites show either incomplete or inconsistent data for Florida's counties.www.palmbeachpost.com
