President Joe Biden Approves Relief Funding For Tropical Storm Victims In New Jersey And New York
Over the Labor Day weekend, President Joe Biden approved disaster relief funding for those affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in New York and New Jersey. According to a White House release, affected residents in Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, and Westchester will be eligible for federal funding. In New Jersey, Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset County residents will be eligible for federal funding.defpen.com
