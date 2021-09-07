Bridge inspections will affect traffic on the Arkansas River

The 21st Street Bridge over the Arkansas River The 21st Street Bridge over the Arkansas River in Tulsa. (Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — Bridge inspection is expected to affect traffic in Tulsa this week.

A contractor will be checking the undersides of Tulsa city bridges spanning the Arkansas River.

Lane closures will occur during the inspections, set for Tuesday through Saturday. The schedule is:

Tuesday: 11th Street/Southwest Boulevard bridge

Wednesday & Thursday: 21st/23rd Street bridge

Friday & Saturday: 71st Street bridge

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., weather dependent.

Lane closures will be the outside lanes where the inspectors are working.

The city of Tulsa has contracted with the Garver engineering firm to inspect under the bridges using a “snooper truck,” which allows inspectors to descend from above to look at the undersides of the bridges.

©2021 Cox Media Group