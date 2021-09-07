CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Football Can't Overlook Ball State

By Connor Krause
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, No. 19 Penn State football is set to begin its non-conference slate after picking up an early season-defining conference road victory over No. 12 Wisconsin. Although the Nittany Lions certainly showcased their ability to take down one of the nation’s most talented squads, their next opponent poses a different type of challenge presented by an experienced, veteran-laden Ball State squad searching for its fourth Power Five win in school history.

