Provincetown, MA

Who's coming to the Provincetown Book Festival? Here's the schedule and more

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVINCETOWN — The fifth annual Provincetown Book Festival takes place Sept. 17-19 at the Provincetown Public Library at 356 Commercial St. As usual there will be a giant book sale outside along with readings, conversations between writers, question and answer sessions with people whose books you have read and loved (see the full schedule here for festival events). It's free and open to the public.

