Probiotic Bifidobacterium longum supplied with methimazole improved the thyroid function of Graves’ disease patients through the gut-thyroid axis

By Dongxue Huo
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraves’ disease (GD) is an autoimmune disorder that frequently results in hyperthyroidism and other symptoms. Here, we designed a 6-month study with patients divided into three treatment groups, namely, methimazole (MI, n = 8), MI + black bean (n = 9) and MI + probiotic Bifidobacterium longum (n = 9), to evaluate the curative effects of probiotics supplied with MI on thyroid function of patients with GD through clinical index determination and intestinal microbiota metagenomic sequencing. Unsurprisingly, MI intake significantly improved several thyroid indexes but not the most important thyrotropin receptor antibody (TRAb), which is an indicator of the GD recurrence rate. Furthermore, we observed a dramatic response of indigenous microbiota to MI intake, which was reflected in the ecological and evolutionary scale of the intestinal microbiota. In contrast, we did not observe any significant changes in the microbiome in the MI + black bean group. Similarly, the clinical thyroid indexes of patients with GD in the probiotic supplied with MI treatment group continued to improve. Dramatically, the concentration of TRAb recovered to the healthy level. Further mechanistic exploration implied that the consumed probiotic regulated the intestinal microbiota and metabolites. These metabolites impacted neurotransmitter and blood trace elements through the gut-brain axis and gut-thyroid axis, which finally improved the host’s thyroid function.

