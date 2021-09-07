Heat Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 02:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Highs generally in the 90s to around 105. Hottest portions of the Central Valley will range from 105 to 110 today. * WHERE...Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valleys, and surrounding foothill and mountain terrain below 5000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento