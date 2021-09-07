CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 02:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Highs generally in the 90s to around 105. Hottest portions of the Central Valley will range from 105 to 110 today. * WHERE...Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valleys, and surrounding foothill and mountain terrain below 5000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yolo County, CA
County
Amador County, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
City
Shasta, CA
County
San Joaquin County, CA
County
Colusa County, CA
County
Solano County, CA
City
Shasta Lake, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
County
Sutter County, CA
County
Butte County, CA
County
Glenn County, CA
County
Calaveras County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
County
Plumas County, CA
County
Alpine County, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
Nevada County, CA
City
Colusa, CA
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Sierra Nevada#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#02 13 00#Motherlode
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy