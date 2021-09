OSWEGO, N.Y. — During the past 44 years, Lake Ontario fishing guide Capt. Tony Buffa gave joy and memorable fishing experiences to numerous anglers. Buffa, 79, of Bridgeport, retired this year from the Lake Ontario scene, taking his last charter out of Oswego on April 27 for brown and lake trout. Many will miss his knowledge and experience; his countless fishing stories and his warm, friendly personality – and his “evening reflection,” which he gave daily using the VHS radio on his boat.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO