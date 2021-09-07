CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for Opening Week, 2021

By Casey Roland
 8 days ago
After several years as perhaps the best team in Union County, Union Catholic took a step back last season, finishing with a 5-6 record. In a matchup of two teams in a talented UCC Watchung division that also includes Westfield and Kent Place, Scotch Plains-Fanwood will look to take control of the rivalry matchup. Union Catholic had won 14 straight matches against Scotch Plains-Fanwood before the Raiders earned a straight-set victory last season on the way to a 12-4 record.

