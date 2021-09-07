Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for Opening Week, 2021

Christian Ortiz had two goals, including the overtime winner, as Piscataway Tech topped Dunellen 3-2 on Wednesday in Piscataway. Ronaldo Valencia-Vasquez had the second goal for Piscataway Tech, which put the team up 2-1 early in the second half after Ortiz’s first goal tied it midway through the first. After a Dunellen goal tied it past the midway point of the second half, Ortiz’s second won it with less than five minutes to go in the first overtime.

DUNELLEN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO