Network mapping of root–microbe interactions in Arabidopsis thaliana

By Xiaoqing He ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9098-9980
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding how plants interact with their colonizing microbiota to determine plant phenotypes is a fundamental question in modern plant science. Existing approaches for genome-wide association studies (GWAS) are often focused on the association analysis between host genes and the abundance of individual microbes, failing to characterize the genetic bases of microbial interactions that are thought to be important for microbiota structure, organization, and function. Here, we implement a behavioral model to quantify various patterns of microbe-microbe interactions, i.e., mutualism, antagonism, aggression, and altruism, and map host genes that modulate microbial networks constituted by these interaction types. We reanalyze a root-microbiome data involving 179 accessions of Arabidopsis thaliana and find that the four networks differ structurally in the pattern of bacterial-fungal interactions and microbiome complexity. We identify several fungus and bacterial hubs that play a central role in mediating microbial community assembly surrounding A. thaliana root systems. We detect 1142 significant host genetic variants throughout the plant genome and then implement Bayesian networks (BN) to reconstruct epistatic networks involving all significant SNPs, of which 91 are identified as hub QTLs. Results from gene annotation analysis suggest that most of the hub QTLs detected are in proximity to candidate genes, executing a variety of biological functions in plant growth and development, resilience against pathogens, root development, and abiotic stress resistance. This study provides a new gateway to understand how genetic variation in host plants influences microbial communities and our results could help improve crops by harnessing soil microbes.

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
Fatal cytokine release syndrome by an aberrant FLIP/STAT3 axis

Inflammatory responses rapidly detect pathogen invasion and mount a regulated reaction. However, dysregulated anti-pathogen immune responses can provoke life-threatening inflammatory pathologies collectively known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), exemplified by key clinical phenotypes unearthed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The underlying pathophysiology of CRS remains elusive. We found that FLIP, a protein that controls caspase-8 death pathways, was highly expressed in myeloid cells of COVID-19 lungs. FLIP controlled CRS by fueling a STAT3-dependent inflammatory program. Indeed, constitutive expression of a viral FLIP homolog in myeloid cells triggered a STAT3-linked, progressive, and fatal inflammatory syndrome in mice, characterized by elevated cytokine output, lymphopenia, lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunctions that mimicked human CRS. As STAT3-targeting approaches relieved inflammation, immune disorders, and organ failures in these mice, targeted intervention towards this pathway could suppress the lethal CRS inflammatory state.
Differential dopamine release by psychosis-generating and non-psychosis-generating addictive substances in the nucleus accumbens and dorsomedial striatum

Schizophrenia is associated with three main categories of symptoms; positive, negative and cognitive. Of these, only the positive symptoms respond well to treatment with antipsychotics. Due to the lack of effect of antipsychotics on negative symptoms, it has been suggested that while the positive symptoms are related to a hyperdopaminergic state in associative striatum, the negative symptoms may be a result of a reduced dopamine (DA) activity in the nucleus accumbens (nAc). Drug abuse is common in schizophrenia, supposedly alleviating negative symptomatology. Some, but not all, drugs aggravate psychosis, tentatively due to differential effects on DA activity in striatal regions. Here this hypothesis was tested in rats by using a double-probe microdialysis technique to simultaneously assess DA release in the nAc and associative striatum (dorsomedial striatum; DMS) following administration of the psychosis-generating substances amphetamine (0.5 mg/kg), cocaine (15 mg/kg) and Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, 3 mg/kg), and the generally non-psychosis-generating substances ethanol (2.5 g/kg), nicotine (0.36 mg/kg) and morphine (5 mg/kg). The data show that amphetamine and cocaine produce identical DA elevations both in the nAc and DMS, whereas nicotine increases DA in nAc only. Ethanol and morphine both increased DMS DA, but weaker and in a qualitatively different way than in nAc, suggesting that the manner in which DA is increased might be important to the triggering of psychosis. THC elevated DA in neither region, indicating that the pro-psychotic effects of THC are not related to DA release. We conclude that psychosis-generating substances affect striatal DA release differently than non-psychosis-generating substances.
Application of CHyMErA Cas9-Cas12a combinatorial genome-editing platform for genetic interaction mapping and gene fragment deletion screening

CRISPR-based forward genetic screening represents a powerful approach for the systematic characterization of gene function. Recent efforts have been directed toward establishing CRISPR-based tools for the programmable delivery of combinatorial genetic perturbations, most of which are mediated by a single nuclease and the expression of structurally identical guide backbones from two promoters. In contrast, we have developed CHyMErA (Cas hybrid for multiplexed editing and screening applications), which is based on the co-expression of Cas9 and Cas12a nucleases in conjunction with a hybrid guide RNA (hgRNA) engineered by the fusion of Cas9 and Cas12a guides and expressed from a single U6 promoter. CHyMErA is suitable for the high-throughput deletion of genetic segments including the excision of individual exons. Furthermore, CHyMErA enables the concomitant targeting of two or more genes and can thus be used for the systematic mapping of genetic interactions in mammalian cells. CHyMErA can also be applied for the perturbation of paralogous gene pairs, thereby allowing the capturing of phenotypic roles that would otherwise be masked because of genetic redundancy. Here, we provide instructions for the cloning of hgRNA screening libraries and individual hgRNA constructs and offer guidelines for designing and performing combinatorial pooled genetic screens using CHyMErA. Starting with the generation of Cas9- and Cas12a-expressing cell lines, CHyMErA screening can be implemented within 15–20 weeks.
Standard hospital blanket warming cabinets can be utilized for complete moist heat SARS-CoV2 inactivation of contaminated N95 masks for re-use

Shortages of personal protective equipment for use during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continue to be an issue among health-care workers globally. Extended and repeated use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators without adequate decontamination is of particular concern. Although several methods to decontaminate and re-use these masks have been proposed, logistic or practical issues limit adoption of these techniques. In this study, we propose and validate the use of the application of moist heat (70 °C with humidity augmented by an open pan of water) applied by commonly available hospital (blanket) warming cabinets to decontaminate N95 masks. This report shows that a variety of N95 masks can be repeatedly decontaminated of SARS-CoV-2 over 6 h moist heat exposure without compromise of their filtering function as assessed by standard fit and sodium chloride aerosol filtration efficiency testing. This approached can easily adapted to provide point-of-care N95 mask decontamination allowing for increased practical utility of mask recycling in the health care setting.
Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
mTOR regulates cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization through the SynDIG1–GluA2 interaction in the nucleus accumbens

Behavioral sensitization is a progressive increase in locomotor or stereotypic behaviours in response to drugs. It is believed to contribute to the reinforcing properties of drugs and to play an important role in relapse after cessation of drug abuse. However, the mechanism underlying this behaviour remains poorly understood. In this study, we showed that mTOR signaling was activated during the expression of behavioral sensitization to cocaine and that intraperitoneal or intra-nucleus accumbens (NAc) treatment with rapamycin, a specific mTOR inhibitor, attenuated cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization. Cocaine significantly modified brain lipid profiles in the NAc of cocaine-sensitized mice and markedly elevated the levels of phosphatidylinositol-4-monophosphates (PIPs), including PIP, PIP2, and PIP3. The behavioural effect of cocaine was attenuated by intra-NAc administration of LY294002, an AKT-specific inhibitor, suggesting that PIPs may contribute to mTOR activation in response to cocaine. An RNA-sequencing analysis of the downstream effectors of mTOR signalling revealed that cocaine significantly decreased the expression of SynDIG1, a known substrate of mTOR signalling, and decreased the surface expression of GluA2. In contrast, AAV-mediated SynDIG1 overexpression in NAc attenuated intracellular GluA2 internalization by promoting the SynDIG1–GluA2 interaction, thus maintaining GluA2 surface expression and repressing cocaine-induced behaviours. In conclusion, NAc SynDIG1 may play a negative regulatory role in cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization by regulating synaptic surface expression of GluA2.
Mechanical loading activates the YAP/TAZ pathway and chemokine expression in the MLO-Y4 osteocyte-like cell line

Osteocytes are mechanosensitive cells that control bone remodeling in response to mechanical loading. To date, specific signaling pathways modulated by mechanical loading in osteocytes are not well understood. Yes associated protein (YAP) and transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ), the main effectors of the Hippo pathway, are reported to play a role in mechanotransduction and during osteoblastogenesis. Here, we hypothesized that YAP/TAZ signaling mediates osteocyte mechanosensing to target genes of the bone remodeling process. We aimed to investigate the contribution of YAP/TAZ in modulating the gene expression in an osteocyte-like cell line MLO-Y4. We developed a 3D osteocyte compression culture model from an MLO-Y4 osteocyte cell line embedded in concentrated collagen hydrogel. 3D-mechanical loading led to the increased expression of mechanosensitive genes and a subset of chemokines, including M-csf, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10. The transcription regulators YAP and TAZ translocated to the nucleus and upregulated their target genes and proteins. RNAseq analysis revealed that YAP/TAZ knockdown mediated the regulation of several genes including osteocyte dendrite formation. Use of YAP/TAZ knockdown partially blunted the increase in M-csf and Cxcl3 levels in response to MLO-Y4 compression. These findings demonstrate that YAP/TAZ signaling is required for osteocyte-like cell mechano-transduction, regulates the gene expression profiles and controls chemokine expression.
Wired for efficiency: How methanogenic microbes manage electrons

Methanogenic archaea use sophisticated enzyme systems to live in energy-limited anoxic environments. A key mechanism for saving energy is electron bifurcation, a reaction that 'splits' the energy of a pair of electrons, making one more strongly reducing at the expense of the other. Researchers from the Max Planck Institutes for Terrestrial Microbiology (Marburg) and Biophysics (Frankfurt am Main) have discovered a massive enzyme complex from a methanogenic archaeon that directly transfers electrons from the electron bifurcation reaction to CO2 reduction and fixation. Their detailed insights into these efficient energy-transforming processes may open new possibilities for sustainable biotechnological development.
Atypical for northern ungulates, energy metabolism is lowest during summer in female wild boars (Sus scrofa)

Typically, large ungulates show a single seasonal peak of heart rate, a proxy of energy expenditure, in early summer. Different to other large ungulates, wild boar females had peak heart rates early in the year (at ~ April, 1), which likely indicates high costs of reproduction. This peak was followed by a trough over summer and a secondary summit in autumn/early winter, which coincided with the mast seeding of oak trees and the mating season. Wild boars counteracted the effects of cold temperatures by decreasing subcutaneous body temperature by peripheral vasoconstriction. They also passively gained solar radiation energy by basking in the sun. However, the shape of the seasonal rhythm in HR indicates that it was apparently not primarily caused by thermoregulatory costs but by the costs of reproduction. Wild boar farrow early in the year, visible in high HRs and sudden changes in intraperitoneal body temperature of females. Arguably, a prerequisite for this early reproduction as well as for high energy metabolism over winter is the broad variety of food consumed by this species, i.e., the omnivorous lifestyle. Extremely warm and dry summers, as experienced during the study years (2017, 2018), may increasingly become a bottleneck for food intake of wild boar.
Trove of CRISPR-like gene-cutting enzymes found in microbes

The search for a CRISPR enzyme’s ancestors has revealed more than one million potential genome-editing tools. You have full access to this article via your institution. By exploring the evolutionary origins of an enzyme used in the CRISPR genome-editing system, researchers have unearthed more than one million other potential editors lurking in microbial genomes.
Assessment of flow within developing chicken vasculature and biofabricated vascularized tissues using multimodal imaging techniques

Fluid flow shear stresses are strong regulators for directing the organization of vascular networks. Knowledge of structural and flow dynamics information within complex vasculature is essential for tuning the vascular organization within engineered tissues, by manipulating flows. However, reported investigations of vascular organization and their associated flow dynamics within complex vasculature over time are limited, due to limitations in the available physiological pre-clinical models, and the optical inaccessibility and aseptic nature of these models. Here, we developed laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and side-stream dark field microscopy (SDF) systems to map the vascular organization, spatio-temporal blood flow fluctuations as well as erythrocytes movements within individual blood vessels of developing chick embryo, cultured within an artificial eggshell system. By combining imaging data and computational simulations, we estimated fluid flow shear stresses within multiscale vasculature of varying complexity. Furthermore, we demonstrated the LSCI compatibility with bioengineered perfusable muscle tissue constructs, fabricated via molding techniques. The presented application of LSCI and SDF on perfusable tissues enables us to study the flow perfusion effects in a non-invasive fashion. The gained knowledge can help to use fluid perfusion in order to tune and control multiscale vascular organization within engineered tissues.
Detection of CWD prions in naturally infected white-tailed deer fetuses and gestational tissues by PMCA

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a prevalent prion disease affecting cervids. CWD is thought to be transmitted through direct animal contact or by indirect exposure to contaminated environmental fomites. Other mechanisms of propagation such as vertical and maternal transmissions have also been suggested using naturally and experimentally infected animals. Here, we describe the detection of CWD prions in naturally-infected, farmed white-tailed deer (WTD) fetal tissues using the Protein Misfolding Cyclic Amplification (PMCA) technique. Prion seeding activity was identified in a variety of gestational and fetal tissues. Future studies should demonstrate if prions present in fetuses are at sufficient quantities to cause CWD after birth. This data confirms previous findings in other animal species and furthers vertical transmission as a relevant mechanism of CWD dissemination.
Functions of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex in emotion regulation under stress

Recent neuroimaging studies suggest that the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) contributes to regulation of emotion. However, the adaptive response of the vmPFC under acute stress is not understood. We used fMRI to analyse brain activity of people viewing and rating the emotional strength of emotional images after acute social stress. Here, we show that the vmPFC is strongly activated by highly emotional images, indicating its involvement in emotional regulation, and that the midbrain is activated as a main effect of stress during the emotional response. vmPFC activation also exhibits individual differences in behavioural scores reflecting individual reactions to stress. Moreover, functional connectivity between the vmPFC and midbrain under stress reflects stress-induced emotion regulation. Those results suggest that the functions of the network including the vmPFC in emotion regulation is affected by stress depending on the individuals' level of reaction to the stress.
Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere: facing challenges of the anthropocene

Global change is a defining feature of the Anthropocene, the current human-dominated epoch, and poses imminent threats to ecosystem dynamics and services such as plant productivity, biodiversity, and environmental regulation. In this era, terrestrial ecosystems are experiencing perturbations linked to direct habitat modifications as well as indirect effects of global change on species distribution and extreme abiotic conditions. Microorganisms represent an important reservoir of biodiversity that can influence macro-organisms as they face habitat loss, rising atmospheric CO2 concentration, pollution, global warming, and increased frequency of drought. Plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere have been shown to support plant growth and increase host resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses. Here, we review how plant-microbe interactions in the phyllosphere can influence host survival and fitness in the context of global change. We highlight evidence that plant-microbe interactions (1) improve urban pollution remediation through the degradation of pollutants such as ultrafine particulate matter, black carbon, and atmospheric hydrocarbons, (2) have contrasting impacts on plant species range shifts through the loss of symbionts or pathogens, and (3) drive plant host adaptation to drought and warming. Finally, we discuss how key community ecology processes could drive plant-microbe interactions facing challenges of the Anthropocene.
Group 2 innate lymphoid cells can engulf and destroy bacteria

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) are now known to play prominent roles in many inflammatory responses involving the production of Th2-type cytokines, which contribute to parasitic infections, tissue repair, and metabolic homeostasis [1]. More recently, it has emerged that ILC2s may act as antigen-presenting cells, although corresponding evidence of phagocytic activity of these cells is currently scarce [2, 3]. Herein, we investigated whether ILC2s can phagocytose bacteria, through in vitro experiments.
Characterization of TGFβ-specific CD4T cells through the modulation of TGFβ expression in malignant myeloid cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) is a pleiotropic cytokine with functions related to angiogenesis, tumor suppression, and immune tolerance [1]. TGFβ is involved in tumor immune escape and is a target for cancer immune therapy [1]. We have reported that healthy donors and cancer patients harbor CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) that are specific to TGFβ-derived epitopes and that these CD8+ CTLs kill malignant myeloid cells in a TGFβ-dependent manner [2]. We also found that T cells specific to the TGFβ-derived epitope TGFβ141–160 (REAVPEPVLLSRAELRLLRL, or TGFβ-15) that were expanded from a patient with cancer contained both CD4+ and CD8+ TGFβ-15-specific T cells. The presence of CD4+ subsets, such as Th1 and Th9 cells, is important to antitumor immunity and has been shown to increase the efficacy of PD-L1/PD-1 immune checkpoint therapy [3, 4]. Hence, we set out to characterize CD4+ T cells that were specific to TGFβ-derived epitopes.
Study on the hydrothermal coupling characteristics of polyurethane insulation boards slope protection structure incorporating phase change effect

The canals are essential for agricultural irrigation, shipping and industry as important hydraulic infrastructure. In the seasonal freeze regions, the water conveyance canals are damaged due to the effects of freeze–thaw cycles. The freeze depth of soil in the water transfer canal varies considerably due to changes in temperature and water content. This paper compared the relationship of freeze depth, temperature and water content by field tests and numerical calculation methods by incorporating phase change. The results from present study showed that the decrease in temperature causes the water in the soil to freeze, the ice front migrated downwards, and the water in soil below ice front gradually migrated towards the ice front resulting in a large difference in water content of the soil before and after freezing. The Polyurethane insulation board + Concrete board slope structure (PC) as an insulation slope structure was proposed in this paper to mitigate the effect of freezing and thawing on the water conveyance canals. The freeze depth decreased significantly under the protective effect. In addition, this paper compared the anti-frost effect of different thicknesses of polyurethane insulation boards, and the results provided a reference for the anti-frost design of water conveyance canals.
Corrosion mitigation of mild steel in hydrochloric acid solution using grape seed extract

Plant extracts have gained a lot of attention due to their ecofriendly nature for corrosion inhibition. In this study, we examined the inhibition performance of grape seed extract as an eco-environmental inhibitor for mild steel in hydrochloric acid medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, potentiodynamic polarization, and electrochemical noise techniques were employed to study mild steel's electrochemical behavior in the hydrochloric acid solutions containing grape seed extract. Results depicted that grape seed extract could successfully inhibit the corrosion of mild steel. Besides, water droplet contact angle, field-emission scanning electron microscopy coupled with energy dispersive spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and atomic force microscopy were utilized to study the surface of mild steel specimens after dipping in acidic solutions. Electrochemical impedance results showed a corrosion efficiency of about 88% in 300 ppm of grape seed extract. Also, results revealed more compact corrosion products with improved integrity in the presence of grape seed, which confirmed electrochemical test results.
A negative piezo-conductive effect from doped semiconducting polymer thin films

In the past years, piezo-conductive sensors have drawn great attention in both academic and industrial sectors. The piezo-conductive sensors made by inorganic semiconductors exhibited poor mechanical flexibility, restricting their further practical applications. In this study, we report the piezo-conductive sensors by a semiconducting polymer, poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) doped with tosylate ions (PEDOT:Tos) thin films. Systemically studies indicate that the piezo-conductive response of the PEDOT:Tos thin films is originated from the deformation of the PEDOT crystal cells and the stretched π–π distances induced by Tos. Moreover, the negative piezo-conductive effect, for the first time, is observed from PEDOT:Tos thin film under the pressure. A working mechanism is further proposed to interpret the transient from a positive to a negative piezo-conductive response within the PEDOT:Tos thin films. Our studies offer a facile route to approach effective piezo-conductive sensors based on conjugated polymers.
