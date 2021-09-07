CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This was Michael K. Williams’ final Instagram post

By Sarah Williams
 9 days ago

Michael K. Williams’ final social media post was a clip of fellow New Yorker Tracy Morgan passionately urging friends and fans “Don’t cry for me” while talking about surviving a fatal limousine wreck in 2014. Williams, 54, posted the clip on Aug. 31 with the note, “I love u brother!...

Cleveland.com

Cleveland director pays tribute to Michael K. Williams

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The acting world suffered a huge loss over the weekend when it was announced Michael K. Williams had died at the age of 54. Williams was best known for his iconic role as Omar on “The Wire” (and perhaps one of the greatest lines in television history). More recently, he had earned praise for his role on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”
CLEVELAND, OH
HOT 97

50 Cent Sparks Outrage & Responds To ‘Incentive’ Post About The Death Of Michael K. Williams

He posted a since-deleted message about the tragic passing of Michael K. Williams. 50 wrote, “Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different. I don’t do all the fake love shit.” Fif was referring to his past differences with The Wire actor. The “Get Rich Or Die Trying” rapper seemingly responded via Instagram. 50 said, “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Michael k. Williams.”
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Here Are 6 Heartwarming Michael K. Williams Moments

Since the unexpected passing of Michael K. Williams, fans have flooded social media, reposting some notable moments from the actor's life. Williams passed away on Monday after being found by his nephew in his Brooklyn apartment, as Blavity previously reported. As news spread of his passing, people reflected on his unforgettable spirit.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Wire’ Creator: Michael K. Williams Reprised Omar One Final Time Years After Series Ended

“The Wire” creator David Simon paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams (who died September 6) in a heartfelt essay published by The New York Times. Williams was one of the breakthrough performers on the acclaimed HBO drama series as Omar Little. The character was initially slated to have a seven-episode arc during the show’s first season, but Williams’ portrayal was so admired that Simon extended the character through the entire run of the series. Williams even reprised Omar years after “The Wire” ended as a favor to Simon, who was sponsoring a charity event for New Orleans and...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jurnee Smollett posts an emotional tribute to Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams: "My brother, my heart hurts so"

"A part of my brain refuses to accept it…sh*tty part about grief-it goes in stages," Smollett wrote in a lengthy tribute on Instagram to the late actor posted this morning. "For me, it started w/ denial. When @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went 'hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.' And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he’s gone. I couldn’t breathe. Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in LA for the Emmys. He was supposed to see how big Hunter is, we were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead our brother was laid to rest today. I still can’t make sense of it. Perhaps it’s selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it…One of the first scenes I did w/ @bkbmg was in episode 2 of @lovecrafthbo, Uncle George’s death. We were racing the clock, losing sun, it was a long steady-cam shot, which began w/ me running into Jonathan/Atticus’ arms. In an attempt to quiet the chaos, I looked at Michael/ MONTROSE, in the backseat of Woody, holding Uncle George in his arms, I could feel the pain held behind his eyes, my soul understood it. Thats the beauty of MKW’s instrument- he threw his entire being into each moment w/ such bravery and sacrifice. Thats all I needed…simply look in Michael/ Montrose’s eyes."
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

The California Recall and Remembering Michael K. Williams

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay pay their respects to the ultra-talented Michael K. Williams, who’s missed but remembered fondly (23:14). Then, Election Day in California quickly approaches, so we break down Larry Elder’s ridiculousness (47:19), plus the 20th anniversary of 9/11 has us reflecting on that fateful day (56:50). Hosts:...
POLITICS
Mic

Michael K. Williams showcased every angle of Blackness

There’s a certain responsibility and pressure inherited by males born in Brooklyn. Although the same could be said by any New York City resident, there’s only one County of Kings. Heavy is the head, but it’s the mindset that the crown bejewels. Those from the “thoroughest borough” have no choice but to think big. Brooklynites would rather die young and enormous and live dormant for decades. Michael K. Williams was not spared these seismic expectations.
SOCIETY
The Quietus

Omar Going – On Michael K. Williams' Sudden Passing

Manu Ekanayake reflects on the passing of once-in-a-lifetime actor Michael K Williams, saying he should be remembered for his intent, and more than just the one role that will come to define him. Michael K Williams courtesy of ABC. I vividly remember telling my mid-2000s housemates that The Wire was...
CELEBRITIES
