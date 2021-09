The current mask advisory in Burlington should stand as is, Board of Health member Dr. Wayne Saltsman told the Select Board Monday night, without it becoming a mandate. “Mandates are difficult to enforce. We’re over a year and a half into this. People know what to do and should be doing it,” he said. “If a business wants to mandate masks, that’s fine, and if the board wants to mandate masks in offices, that’s fine too. For the town in general, having an advisory is the way to go right now. We are advocating for education and for people continuing to be smart.”

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO