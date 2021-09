Bitcoin has now seen declining prices following the El Salvador Bitcoin law. The flash crash that had cleared at least $400 billion off the crypto total market cap has left lingering effects on the price of the digital asset. The price had plunged from $50,000 to $42,000 in less than an hour, leading to an 18% loss in about 30 minutes. While bitcoin has since recovered from its lows from the crash, the asset has not been able to recover to previous levels before the crash.

CURRENCIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO