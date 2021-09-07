CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrencies selloff widens: Bitcoin down nearly 4%, ether 6%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A selloff in cryptocurrencies widened on Tuesday, with bitcoin weakening nearly 4% while smaller rival ether fell more than 6%.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency weakened 4% to $50,516, having risen to a mid-May high above $52,000 earlier, in Asian trading.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell more than 6% to $3,666. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Sujata Rao)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

